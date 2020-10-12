Major League Baseball Teams Stand by ZetrOZ's SAM 2.0 Ability to Help Athletes Recover From Muscle Injury Without Surgery

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM 2.0, an FDA-cleared 2020 bio regenerative medical device that helps reduce pain associated with tendon, ligament, and muscle injuries has received positive feedback from athletes at nearly every skill level for its ability to penetrate deep into the tissue. Most notably, athletic staff from a number of professional major league baseball teams have shared their positive experiences with Sustained Acoustic Medicine-SAM, and its ability to accelerate the natural healing process without the need for surgery:

ZetrOZ

"We used the SAM ultrasound unit as a means of long-duration Phonophoresis with one of our players dealing with a chronic groin strain," says Ryan Bitzel, Physical Therapist for the Seattle Mariners. "Because of it, we were able to progress him through our rehab exercises without discomfort and progress him back into playing unrestricted within a few weeks."

Bobby Stachura, MS ATC for the Boston Red Sox adds, "Since I have received a SAM unit, it has made recovery and rehab on the road and in-house so much easier. Athletes with tendinopathy or general soreness can use this unit during the day. It is a great tool to use for recovery with our pitchers, once their outing is over; I'm able to use the unit with diclofenac to start the recovery process."

According to Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, "Surgery is not always the best course of action for our athletes, especially for the younger ones, and it's important to avoid unnecessary surgery when at all possible. SAM medical technology provides a real pathway to recovery without invasive surgery that can have risks and implications immediately or in the future."

Team USA Women's Soccer, The Women's National Field Hockey Team, the Washington Mystics of the WNBA, and dozens of sports programs from universities around the country have shared their positive experiences with SAM, its ease of use, and its ability to deliver results with players able to get back on the field within a few weeks.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

sam-ultrasound-technology-is.jpg

SAM Ultrasound Technology is Covered by Insurance for the Majority of Professional and Collegiate Athletes in the USA

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGXZw1Bke0E

SOURCE ZetrOZ