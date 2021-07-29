Major League Soccer Celebrates Summer Spotlight With Newest Chapter Of "Our Soccer" Campaign

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer today unveiled the newest iteration of its brand campaign, "Our Soccer," highlighting the distinct soccer culture and movement that exists in the U.S. and Canada. Titled "Who's Ready," the spot sets up the second half of the season showing fans what they have to look forward to, including the special MLS experience in 3 new soccer specific stadiums, amazing rituals and a set of heroes on the field that makes MLS the League for a new North America.

"Who's Ready" features Portland Timbers fan and rapper Aminé, in addition to Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who is a co-owner of Austin FC. The campaign also spotlights MLS superstars, including LA Galaxy's Mexican superstar Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, and the League's newest sensations, such as Orlando City SC's Daryl Dike and San Jose Earthquakes' Cade Cowell.

"MLS represents an energy and experience in sports that is really incredible," said rapper Aminé. "Growing up in Portland, it was impossible to miss the influence the Timbers had on the city. With their success in MLS, we can be even more proud of how we represent our community. I'm excited to be a part of the game that's bringing everyone together."

The campaign will run on MLS partner networks including ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports, on regional sports networks and across international broadcast partner platforms, as well as on the league's digital channels.

"The launch of 'Who's Ready' brings to life our special version of the global game that continues to evolve and permeate throughout the League and reminds us all what it is like to be a fan in MLS," said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing. "It's a whirlwind tour of everything that makes MLS different. Our rituals, our culture, our communities, and personalities."

The "Our Soccer" brand campaign, produced by THE FADER and Cornerstone, MLS' creative agency of record, debuted in 2018 with Atlanta-based rapper and Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz and singer, songwriter, producer, and LA Galaxy fan Miguel. The sport in 2019 was fronted by the multi-platinum Latin music superstar Prince Royce. The League's 25th Season campaign featured Matthew McConaughey. To signal MLS' return in 2021, "Ready for It," launched and captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of MLS on and off the field.

For more information on the "Who's Ready" spot, visit MLSsoccer.com.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in St. Louis and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Media Contact:

Major League Soccer

Angela Alfano

646-682-5313

[email protected]

SOURCE Major League Soccer

Related Links

http://www.MLSsoccer.com

