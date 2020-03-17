Major Pharmaceutical Company Selects Wellness BioSciences Rx As Exclusive Distributor for New CBD Product Category

HOUSTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness BioSciences Rx, a pioneer in the sales and distribution of medical-grade hemp-based wellness consumables, is proud to announce their partnership with representatives of Coster Pharmaceuticals to introduce a new product category to the USA CBD marketplace.

The Houston-based company will market and distribute a new line of CBD Metered Dose Inhalers that provide 98% bioavailability of pure CBD Isolate directly into the bloodstream at a highly satisfactory customer suggested retail cost of $0.30 cents per milligram. The FDA-registered and approved inhaler contains a patented propellant that delivers a precise 5-milligram dose of GMP-Certified CBD Isolate with each actuation. Each CBD Metered Dose Inhaler provides 100 doses per unit. By partnering with Coster Pharmaceuticals, Wellness BioSciences Rx now has market exclusivity for the sales and distribution of this CBD Metered Dose Inhaler.

"We are thrilled to be selected by Big Pharma to deliver the next major product category to the Medical-Grade CBD marketplace," said WBRx CEO Barry Cocheu. "Our commitment to providing the highest caliber of hemp-based CBD to our customers finds a perfect partner in this powerful yet simple delivery system."

Wellness BioSciences Rx distributes its products through a network of independent sales associates called Brand Partners and offers a robust compensation plan designed to scale according to the varying distribution environment of each Brand Partner. This model creates a dynamic business opportunity that can be uniquely personalized to integrate with medical and holistic healthcare providers of all disciplines, as well as being highly adaptable for Brand Partners outside of the medical and holistic wellness environments.

For more info on Wellness BioSciences Rx, visit https://wbrxglobal.com/.

