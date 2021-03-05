Major Players in China Hydrogen Industry, 2020 - Focus on Each Player's Products, Key Milestone Activities & Partnership Ecosystem

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Players in China Hydrogen Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the leading companies that deal with fuel cell system integrators, stack manufacturers, MEA manufacturers, other key component manufacturers etc.



The contents include each player's general introduction, product information, key milestone activities in hydrogen industry in China, as well as partnership ecosystem etc.



The data for each company includes overview such as a year of establishment, address of their headquarters, their registered capital, revenue, executive board, number of employees, major shareholders, contact information and web site, complete set of product information, as well as value chain information which include their product component supplier, customer, strategic partner etc.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 FC system integrator/stack manufacturer

Horizon

Refire

Sinosynergy

SinoHytec

WeichaiPower

Troowin

Cemt

Hydra Vision

Dongfang Electric

Nowogen

Mingtian

Himalaya

SinoFuelCell

SHPT

Sunrise Power

SPIC

Part 2 MEA manufacturer

SinoHyKey

Hydrogine

WUT

Part 3 Other components for FC

Dongyue

Shanghai Zhizhen

Shanghai Hongfeng

Ji Ping New Energy

Part 4 Hydrogen refuelling station

Sunwise

Hyfun

Guofuhee

Air Liquid Houpu

Censtar

Part 5 Water electrolyzer manufacturer

Suzhou Jing Li

Shandong Saikesaisi

CSIC Peric

Part 6 Hydrogen tank manufacturer

CIMC Enric

Shenyang Gas Cylinder Safety Technology

Sinoma

Part 7 Hydrogen compressor manufacturer

ZhongdingHengsheng

Part 8 Stationary FC manufacturer

Foresight

