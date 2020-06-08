Major Political Agency National Media Signs Agreement for Nielsen Voter Ratings

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and National Media today announced an agreement to use Nielsen Voter Ratings for local TV measurement in key markets. National Media is subscribing to Nielsen Voter Ratings to understand the delivery of program audiences to voters as well as to voter data in Local Nielsen Media Impact, providing the company with local cross-media planning capabilities for political campaigns. National Media currently subscribes to Nielsen's national and local TV ratings and Nielsen Scarborough. In addition, National Media recently licensed audio data within Local Nielsen Media Impact, which enables TV, radio and digital planning.

National Media, based in Alexandria, Va., is a leading media buying agency specializing in corporate reputation, political and association campaigns. The company researches plans and manages media campaigns across all mediums for its clients to ensure that key messages reach the right audiences.

Nielsen's complete measurement and comprehensive geographic coverage, including over-the-air homes, provides a representative view of persons-level viewing by age, ethnicity and behavior, and ensures the opportunity to reach key voter segments. Only Nielsen offers a holistic and representative view of local audiences, delivering monthly voter based insights that are based on person's-level data. In addition, Local Nielsen Media Impact provides agencies with unparalleled ability to understand how different combinations of media can deliver media KPIs such as reach, frequency, and GRPs in local markets for standard buying demographics as well as specific consumer targets.

"As the race for November's election continues to accelerate and media habits evolve, it's vital for agencies to have accurate and timely information on how voters are consuming media," said Adam Wise, Vice President at National Media Research, Planning & Placement. "Our team has confidence that Nielsen Voter Ratings will provide an improved view of key audiences."

"We are pleased to continue to broaden our relationship with National Media," said Dan Malmed, Managing Director, Regional Agency Team at Nielsen. "We look forward to empowering National Media with true local cross-media planning, including radio, giving them a comprehensive understanding of how potential voters consume media in this 2020 election cycle."

In January , Nielsen announced the launch of an enhanced cross-platform version of its syndicated solution, Nielsen Voter Ratings, expanding it to 208 markets, which enables media buyers and sellers to more effectively reach and understand the media preferences of potential voters. Rooted in national and local TV, audio and digital currency data, and leveraging the power of national voter registration data, Nielsen Voter Ratings combines advanced meter technology, big data, people-powered panels and voter registration data to provide monthly voter based insights based on persons level data. Nielsen Voter Ratings feature scale, coverage and representation of all voter and viewer types in 208 markets including broadcast only and over-the-top homes, an important segment of the viewing population.

Last year , Local Nielsen Media Impact (Local NMI), a solution that provides unparalleled local media planning and cross-channel optimization across local TV, radio and digital, announced that it expanded to include 19 additional markets. Local NMI enables agencies, advertisers and media sellers to plan media for advanced audience segments in 44 designated market areas (DMAs)—inclusive of all 48 Portable People Meter (PPM) metros—representing 25 Local People Meter and now 19 TV Set Meter markets. In addition, Local NMI expanded in December of last year to include digital as a media type for planning.

