Majority of Parents Say Kids Are Navigating School Closures Better Than Adults, Teachers Earn 88% Approval Rating

The Parent Pulse Report tracks parent sentiment in the US from February to mid-April, and reveals that parents remain nearly unanimous in their support for closing schools during the pandemic. However, it also confirms that the experience has come with highs and lows -- from the satisfaction of being more involved in their child's learning to concerns about COVID-related stress and mental health and uncertainties over the next school year.

"As school closures reach their second full month with no clear end in sight, parents are learning to juggle the complexities of schooling at home -- even finding some silver lining amid the challenges," said Mickey Revenaugh, co-founder of Pearson's Connections Academy . "While most would agree that what they're experiencing now is a far cry from online learning at its best, families give kudos to their teachers and say they enjoy being involved in their children's learning. Their positive resilience bodes well for the future of education in these uncertain times."

The Parent Pulse Report's top findings include:

Students are managing better than their parents, and parents appreciate the extra time with their kids: While 80% of parents say their child is handling the transition better than they are, many parents are enjoying the involvement in their child's education. Of the 79% of parents who say they've taken a bigger role in helping their children, more than two-thirds (69%) say it's been a gratifying experience. 83% of parents also say they feel increasingly confident helping their children with lessons.

: While 81% of parents believe teachers need more training in online teaching, 88% feel that their child's teacher has done a good job teaching and supporting students during this time. Reality of school interruptions and longer term online learning is setting in for parents: While 94% of parents say closing schools was the right call, there is a growing concern among Americans about the possibility of more school disruptions in the fall. 77% of Americans are concerned that COVID-19 will affect or delay the start of school in the fall. That's up from 60% at the beginning of the pandemic in March.* As a result, 88% of parents believe online learning will become a long lasting requirement for their child and 91% believe schools need to be better prepared to switch to virtual learning programs. In addition, 83% now support using virtual learning for smaller scale school disruptions, such as snow days.

To view the full findings of the Parent Pulse Report visit: https://www.pearson.com/news-and-research/working-learning-online-during-pandemic.html#survey-reports

Methodology

Pearson conducted the study in partnership with Dynata to provide parents, teachers, and school systems across the US and UK with better insight into how online learning during the pandemic has shaped out thus far and where it's predicted to go next. 1,049 parents of K-12 students in the US participated in the poll, which was in the field from the evening of Friday, April 17, through Monday April 20, 2020. To ensure consistency with the data, the survey sample was designed and deployed to be consistent with the first wave of the survey launched February 23, 2020, through February 27, 2020, in partnership with Harris .

*Select data points are part of a separate online poll fielded in partnership with Dynata among 1012 US and 1010 UK adults to assess attitudes about education and work during the COVID-19 pandemic . The study was fielded from the evening of Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12 and was a follow up to a similar survey conducted in March.

