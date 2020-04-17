Make: & Engineering.com launch Make: Projects

Make: Projects is a place for organizing and sharing projects. It's an R&D-like platform that connects makers, engineers, students, designers, and doers of all ages. At the heart of the Maker community is an openness to share ideas and projects, as seen at Maker Faires around the world, and in today's maker-led civic response to the COVID-19 crisis. On Make: Projects users can develop their passions, solve our society's most persistent challenges, or learn by doing.

Make: Projects is optimized to enable creativity, ingenuity, and collaboration. It balances a private space to tinker and organize an idea with a few close friends, and a public forum to showcase work and get feedback. Open community users or closed groups such as schools and companies can take their projects to the next level with features that include project templates, group chats, teams, and whiteboards.

"Creating a better way for the combined talents of makers to be made visible through their projects is one of our goals with Make: Projects. Our future won't be defined by the current crisis the world is facing, but by the highly collaborative and innovative response of the maker community," says Dale Dougherty, President of Make: Community .

"Although these unprecedented times have created many new challenges, we are very excited about providing our new platform to schools, maker spaces, and Maker Faires that have been adversely affected by the social distancing guidelines," said Frank Baldesarra, CEO of engineering.com . "COVID-19 is a major issue for many in our communities, and this is our small way of helping to keep the excitement and spirit of Making together, alive and thriving."

About Make: Community

Make: Community , producer of Make: magazine and Maker Faire, has been a catalyst for the global maker movement that is transforming the ways we learn, earn, and live in the 21st century. Our mission is to share the know-how of makers and showcase their projects online, in print, and through live events such as Maker Faire. Improving collaboration on projects will expand the capabilities of what people can produce and what problems they can solve.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem-solving, tech news, innovations, and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. The company's ProjectBoard software, now powering makeprojects.com , provides Makers and STEM communities a fun and engaging way to share ideas, develop projects, and learn in groups all online.

