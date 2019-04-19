Make A Splash: WatermarkPointe Offers Inspiration for Hosting the Perfect Pool Party or Beach Bash

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Picturesque Long Island Sound waterviews, resort-inspired amenities, and incredible, spacious homes await at the casual yet sophisticated condos at WatermarkPointe. With an incredible Westchester location and a true sense of community, you'll want to get to know your new neighborhood right away. Host the ultimate welcome party at WatermarkPointe condos in New Rochelle, NY !

Getting to know the community. When moving to a new home, getting to know your new community is one of the top tasks on every to-do list. Get started by exploring New Rochelle ! Download the New Rochelle Downtown BID History Hop and experience more than 325 years of local history, take a stroll downtown and find your new favorite restaurant, or attend one of the many local events hosted regularly in town. WatermarkPointe has been a sponsor of the Spotlight on the Arts Gala, ArtsFest, the New Rochelle Street Fair, and the New Rochelle Council on the Arts Summer Concert Series. When you make WatermarkPointe your new home you're joining Westchester's best community within the community!

Once you get to know the area, it's time to get to know your new neighbors! Hosting a party outdoors is the perfect way to explore the resort-inspired amenities and lushly landscaped grounds at WatermarkPointe.

Host the Ultimate Beach Bash. Refreshing cocktails, sunshine, and sand between your toes- hosting an unforgettable beach bash at WatermarkPointe is easy! Keep the menu light and fresh, offer fruit salad skewers, vegetable crudités, and delectable finger foods. Aim for thirst-quenching foods that will keep your guests cool and hydrated, like a juicy slice of watermelon! When planning beverages, be sure to have an option everyone will enjoy. Offer a fresh cocktail or pre-prepared punch, beers, and something non-alcoholic. Finally, you'll need to create a playlist with all of the best beach party songs from classics to modern hits. For a little extra fun, ask your guests to submit their favorite song and add it to the list.

Hosting the Perfect Pool Party. WatermarkPointe's heated outdoor pool overlooks the Long Island Sound, offering breathtaking waterviews to all who visit. While a theme isn't necessary for a pool party, you can step up the atmosphere by including colorful decorations, beach towels, and tableware. Let your menu remain simple and include easy to indulge in treats like chips and salsa, grilled chicken wings, and fresh fruits and veggies. Aside from the standard beverage offerings, include some creative drinks for your guests to enjoy, like a rose sangria with fresh strawberries! Don't forget dessert- an ice cream sundae bar is sure to be a hit and will help your guests keep cool.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe luxury condominiums are high-end condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe