Make-A-Wish Foundation Will Receive $10,000 Donation from RB

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a common purpose of creating healthier lives and happier homes for its consumers and communities, RB announced today that they will partner with Make-A-Wish to grant children with life threatening medical conditions their wishes.

RB, maker of popular consumer brands like Lysol, Mucinex, Enfamil and MegaRed, gathered more than 700 employees from across the country and challenged them to bring purpose, outperformance and innovation into 2019—both at work and in their communities—during the "Health is in Your Hands" themed meeting.

As a way to kick off another year of challenging each other to be their best, RB employees took a break from strategy sessions to meet at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games for their annual Purpose-Driven Charity Challenge. Teams were assigned a variety of challenges to compete in, and the winning team was rewarded with the ability to determine who would be the recipient of up to $10,000.

"RB employees do their best when they are empowered to think creatively and bring purpose to their work," said Nitish Kapoor, Executive Vice President of the RB Health business unit in North America. "So when it came to our conference, we wanted to evoke the same. With the purpose-driven charity challenge, our goal was to empower employees to contribute to their favorite cause, while also emphasizing RB's focus on making a real difference in people's lives. We were pleased to see everyone working so hard for worthy organizations – all while having fun with their fellow RB team members."

Many RB employees are already familiar with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as employees at the company's Salt Lake City location are active volunteers and fundraisers for their local chapter. For every $5,000 RB employees raise for Make-A-Wish Utah, they host an event for the "wish kid" and announce that their wish will be granted, giving RB employees an opportunity to rally around a child in need.

Now, RB employees from the RB North American headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey will be granting wishes locally through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey, which recently celebrated it's 35th anniversary and 10,000th wish.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation aligns with RB's mission to help people live healthier, happier lives, just like wishes have the power to improve a child's emotional and physical health.

