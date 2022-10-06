Make-A-Wish® Receives $280,000 Donation from RCASF to Grant Wishes to Children with Critical Illnesses

Annual Fishing Tournament Gains Support from the Roofing Industry. Raises $280,000 to Grant 56 'Wishes' for Make-A-Wish Foundation and also raises $35,000 for the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) Junior Angler's Educational Program.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida roofing community has come together to provide a substantial donation to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and the International Game Fish Association. Proving, once again, that RCASF reputable roofers are brimming with integrity and grit; capable not only of raw strength and physical determination in installing roof systems, but also the resolve & heart to provide for vulnerable children in our community.

From L to R: Norm Wedderburn, Make-A-Wish CEO & President; Bridget Keller, RCASF; Jackie Perl, Make-A-Wish Senior Event Manager; Barry Birenbaum, ABC Supply; Erica Izquierdo, Gulfeagle Supply; Anthony Utter, GAF; Corey Daley, Daley Brothers Roofing; Wendy Harvest, RCASF; Jason Schratwieser, IGFA President; Lewis Buckner, Beacon Building Products; Ryan Toimil, Beacon Building Products; Lynne Johnston, Earl W. Johnston Roofing. Missing from photo: Dave Clark, Beacon; Pablo Acanda, Tropical Tournament Weigh-in

The Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida (RCASF) is a not-for-profit trade association whose purpose is to educate and foster a high standard of business ethics among roofing contractors and associate members. RCASF members endeavor to 'give back' to their community throughout the year by hosting several charitable events. The RCASF Fishing Tournament is the Association's largest annual philanthropic effort. This year, the RCASF Fishing Tournament raised $280,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and $35,000 for the International Game Fish Association's Junior Angler's Educational Program.

The tournament was held on June 11thth at Hawk's Cay Resort on Duck Key with an attendance of over 600 people from the roofing industry. A banquet and auction followed featuring an original piece of driftwood carved art titled, "THE BEAST", by RL Originals, Russ Lynn. Corey Daley, Committee Chairman, emceed the banquet and introduced the guest of honor, Chris Alegria. Chris spoke eloquently about his experience as a 'wish child' and how it impacted his life. "There wasn't a dry eye in the house," stated Anthony Utter, Senior Tournament Committee Member.

"There was magic in the room," declared Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Senior Special Events Manager, Jackie Perl. "It was astonishing to see roofing contractor after roofing contractor stand up when the call came for a Make-A-Wish Signature Sponsorship donation of $5000 to grant the wish of one child." Committee Member, Ryan Toimil said, "People just kept standing up and waving their credit cards. It made me proud to be a part of this industry of giving individuals."

The Awards Ceremony was held at the IGFA on September 7. Norm Wedderburn, CEO & President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida said, "RCASF truly believes in our wish granting mission. RCASF has literally changed the lives of thousands of people; children and their families, who are affected by critical illnesses. We are very grateful to RCASF for their continued support."

"We are inspired by the work Make-A-Wish does to brighten the lives of children diagnosed with critical illnesses," said Corey Daley, of Daley Brothers Roofing and Fishing Tournament Committee Chairman. "We understand the impact that a 'wish' has on a child. It allows these kids to focus on a dream rather than hospitals and treatments. We are proud to support programs that can provide hope, inspiration and happiness, especially in the lives of children." As a non-profit receiving no government funding, Make-A-Wish relies on the support of donors to make wish granting possible.

The RCASF Fishing Committee, a group of civic minded member/volunteers, has already begun planning for next year's tournament. The date is set for June 9-11, 2023 at a fresh and exciting new venue, The Islander Resort in Islamorada with the goal of brightening the lives of even more children. They encourage donations of fishing related items for auction and financial sponsorships. If you would like to contribute, please contact RCASF. To learn more about RCASF members and sponsors, please visit our website at www.RCASF.org.

Contact: Bridget Keller

RCASF Executive Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida