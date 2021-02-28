Make-A-Wish Recognizes Rare Disease Day with Oscar's Wish

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Make-A-Wish estimates, 27,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed annually with a qualifying critical illness, including many children who have rare diseases. In recognition of Rare Disease Day, Make-A-Wish shares the story of Oscar, a 16-year-old from Nevada who lives with a rare nervous system disorder. Oscar's wish for a gaming computer was granted in December 2020.

For Oscar, playing video games takes the top spot on his list of favorite hobbies. In 2020, his time spent playing video games increased given the need to stay home due to the increased health risks that come with having a critical illness during a pandemic. When given the chance to come up with a wish, Oscar thought of something that would bring joy into his life daily – an upgrade to his gaming setup. On the day his wish came true, Oscar's face lit up as he unboxed his brand-new headset, mouse, keyboard, gaming chair and desk.

"Children like Oscar who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness," said LuAnn Bott, vice president of revenue partnerships and services at Make-A-Wish America. "We are extremely grateful for our donors and corporate partners that give wish kids the chance to replace anxiety with hope, fear with confidence and sadness with joy through the process of having a wish come true."

Oscar's wish was supported by Genentech, a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. Genentech, a member of the Roche group and a Make-A-Wish national partner, has helped grant life-changing wishes for children with rare diseases since 2018.

