Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Easier Mornings

Take morning meal prep off your plate for days at a time by making a batch of No-Bake Walnut, Cocoa and Cherry Bars or Savory Walnut Egg Cups, which can be made with mostly pantry staples or frozen ingredients to help limit trips to the grocery store.

Savory Walnut Egg Cups

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Servings: 12

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cold water

9 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 tablespoon stone ground Dijon mustard

1 cup baby spinach, coarsely chopped

1 small red bell pepper, diced

3/4 cup extra sharp shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350 F and generously spray 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In bowl of food processor, pulse oats until fine and flour-like. Add walnuts and pulse until blended with oat flour. Pulse in olive oil, salt and water until mixture comes together.

Spoon walnut-oat crust mixture evenly (about 1 1/4 tablespoons each) into each muffin cup and press into bottom and partially up sides. Bake 25 minutes until crust begins to brown. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes.

In large bowl, whisk eggs, garlic powder, oregano and mustard until well combined. Stir in spinach, bell pepper and cheese.

Fill each muffin cup evenly with egg-veggie mixture and bake 20 minutes, or until eggs are set. Cool slightly on wire rack before removing egg cups by carefully inserting sharp knife between crust and muffin pan.

No-Bake Walnut, Cocoa and Cherry Bars

Total time:15 minutes

Servings: 9

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup (about 12) pitted medjool dates

1/2 cup shelled walnuts

1/2 cup unsweetened dried cherries

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

In large food processor bowl, combine oats, dates, walnuts, cherries, cocoa powder and salt. Process 1-2 minutes, or until mixture resembles crumbly dough.

Turn mixture onto wax paper and shape evenly into 1/2-inch thick rectangle.

Chill at least 1 hour and cut into nine bars.

