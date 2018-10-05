Make Eye Health A Priority for National Diabetes Month

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This November for National Diabetes Month, For Eyes, one of the national leaders in optical retail, is dedicated to raising awareness for visual impairments caused by type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Diabetic eye disease is an issue that can affect people of all ages and ethnicities who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetic eye disease has a range of variations including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema (DME), cataract, and glaucoma. Some of these conditions are often irreversible. However, with early detection and a yearly comprehensive dilated eye exam, symptoms can be manageable. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends that individuals with type 1 diabetes should have a comprehensive eye exam completed within the first five years after the initial diagnosis. For type 2 diabetes, the ADA recommends that patients have a comprehensive eye exam shortly after diagnosis, particularly due to the fact that type 2 diabetes often goes undiagnosed.

According to the National Eye Institute, 7.7 million people who are 40 years of age or older are affected by a diabetic eye disease. The National Eye Institute projects that this number will increase to 11 million people by the year 2030.

"Diabetes can impact all areas of a person's life, and vision loss can be a side effect if isn't treated properly. At For Eyes, we are dedicated to ensuring the health of our customers' eyes. Getting an annual eye exam can help detect diabetes and prevent diabetic-related vision loss," said Jose Costa, CEO of For Eyes by GrandVision.

In order to help protect your eyes this National Diabetes Month, make sure you get a comprehensive eye exam if you have been diagnosed with diabetes. Once diagnosed, regular appointments with your optometrist can help monitor the health of your eyes as well as prevent future symptoms from occurring. Along with this, maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle can improve your overall eye health.

This National Diabetes Month, make your eyes a priority and visit foreyes.com to find your nearest For Eyes location or to book an appointment with an Independent Doctor of Optometry.

