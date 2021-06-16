Make Father's Day Sizzle with Beef on the Grill

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Father's Day gifts are handmade, so celebrate the special dads in your life by creating a memorable culinary experience that suits their style, taste and love of the grill. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, managed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with beef recipes that are sure to make Father's Day special and show how much you care.

Carolina Barbecue Burger Classic Beef Kabobs Rocky Mountain Grilled T-Bone Steak with Charro Beans

"Many of us have learned to grill from our dads, so its meaningful when we're able to impress them with a grilled dish," said Chef Alex Reitz, NCBA, Manager – Beef Culinary Center. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate dads than to utilize the grilling skills we've learned from them and fire up a delicious beef dish everyone will enjoy."





For the fun, adventurous dad, Carolina Barbecue Burgers bring over-the-top flavors with a homemade sauce that combines brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar. This beefy burger brings a bold taste that will give dad and the whole family a bigger kick than even his best dad joke.

Looking for a summer favorite that is sure to satisfy the reliable, traditional dad in your life? Try this Classic Beef Kabobs recipe. The kids can help by washing the vegetables and threading beef and veggies on the skewers (depending on the kids' ages), leaving small spaces between pieces. The seasoned, tender steak is mouthwatering and the grilled veggies bring out the delicious sirloin flavor that much more.

The hearty, outdoorsy dad will rave over the Rocky Mountain Grilled T-Bone Steaks with Charro-Style Beans that are perfectly paired to offer the peppery heat this dad craves. The flavorful taste of the juicy steak, the sizzle of the grill, and being surrounded by loved ones will give dad the gift of escape, like he's relaxing by the campfire in the woods.

For more grilling inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Jennifer Fox

Associate Director, Public and Media Relations

9110 E. Nichols Ave, Suite 300

Centennial, CO 80112

PH: 303.850.3445 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association

Related Links

http://www.beefusa.org

