Make it Father's Day Forever with the Luxury and Relaxation of a DreamWave® M-Series Full-Body Shiatsu Massage Chair

Designed by world-renowned industrial designer Ken Okuyama, the DreamWave M-Series is an unmistakable presence in any home or office. Inspired by Okuyama's work with Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati, the M-Series incorporates advanced automotive design features including rear-swinging doors allowing every user – regardless of age or mobility – an easy way to get in and out of the chair. The design was recognized at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and was given a CES Innovations Award.

"From its visual cues to its precision massage choreography, the M-Series has been honed to perfection and refined to feel human. Unapologetically luxurious, transformational and transcendent, the DreamWave M-Series is the best-of-the-best Father's Day gift to match the standards of the-top-of-the-line dad," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "At DreamWave, we believe that luxury is not about compromise. And on Father's Day, neither is your dad."

Feature rich and more advanced than any other massage chair on the market, the M-Series' exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail and quality make these chairs a special indulgence designed to provide a healthy and complete life-changing experience that can be enjoyed by dads every day. Here are just a few things that make DreamWave special:

A staple for any fine home or office , the M-Series comes in a variety of colors including Saddle, Rosso Nero , Bordeaux , Pearl, Walnut, and Midnight.

DeltaWave™ massage engine provides robust massage capability and movements of knead, tap, pulse, and roll in a wide range of speeds, allowing simultaneous pneumatic and mechanical intensity adjustments that offer an authentic massage experience at any intensity setting.

MaxTrack™ seat and back massage track geometry conforms to the body and offers independent adjustment of back, legs, and seat.

Auto-Adaptive Design™ and Shiatsu Point Locator personalizes the massage and automatically adjusts to height by detecting the shoulder position before a massage begins. Using the scanned data, the M.8 focuses on the shiatsu points of the back and glutes specific to the body, resulting in a customized experience.

Heated DeltaWave™ rollers help loosen muscles and promote improved blood circulation. Additional area heat in the neck, shoulders, foot, palm, back, and seat gently warm and relax the body.

Ionizer, aromatherapy and chromotherapy create a fully immersive relaxation experience. Equipped with an ionized air generator and aromatherapy diffuser, users can enjoy cleaner air and their favorite essential oil scent while being massaged. Additionally, M-Series chromotherapy function displays a range of soothing colors, adding a hypnotic visual element to the experience.

Bluetooth Speakers integrated into the headrest of the chair, allows users to connect devices to play music, relaxing tones, or guided meditations to enhance the experience.

Pricing, Support and Availability

The M.8 ($11,500 MSRP) and the Ken Okuyama signed M.8LE ($15,000 MSRP) are now shipping and available through authorized stores and online. All DreamWave massage chairs come with an in-home three-year limited repair or replacement warranty. For more information, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

About DreamWave

DreamWave, headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the creator of the luxurious and advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. DreamWave chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, DreamWave reduces stress, enhances health, and improves well-being. The company distributes its products through authorized stores and online. To learn more about DreamWave please visit www.DreamWave.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. DreamWave disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

