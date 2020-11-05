Make the Most of Holiday Gatherings This Year
Nov 05, 2020, 12:48 ET
MISSION, Kan., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season may look different this year, but family, friends, gratitude and good food never go out of style. This year, you can make the most of your intimate holiday gatherings with new traditions, cooking shortcuts and creative ways to keep friends and family close, no matter how far apart you are. For more information and ideas to spice up your holiday meal this season, visit BobEvans.com.
Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate