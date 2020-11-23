Make The Most Of Your Hiking Experience With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hiking Day is celebrated annually during the month of November and encourages individuals to take a hike to lower stress levels and enhance mental and physical well-being. Trails offer spectacular sights and the opportunity to reset your mind and body while enjoying a breath of fresh air. Casio's line of PRO TREK watches are the perfect accessories to ensure you make the most of your hiking experience. Rugged and water resistant for up to 100 meters, these watches provide crucial information such as altitude, location, barometric pressure, as well as sunrise and sunset times— features that help users with navigation, planning and staying on top of weather conditions. Ranging in price between $200-$500, it's easy to find a model that meets your needs, whether you are a hiker, an angler or a whitewater rafter.

PRO TREK PRTB50

The PRO TREK PRTB50 combines a sporty design, durability and comes packed with essential features to enhance your hike. Its quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature readings, and the accelerometer tracks steps. In addition, this model boasts Bluetooth® connectivity, which enables the timepiece to pair to the PRO TREK Connected app to access outdoor specific features including route log, location indicator, calories burned, automatic altitude and time adjustment, and more.

The PRTB50 series boasts a wide watch face that incorporates a large, rotating bezel and Arabic numeral indices, a 3D textured urethane band and a strap keeper to keep the watch in place. The large rotating bezel and buttons allows for easy operation, even while wearing gloves, and adds to the bold look of this timepiece. This model is available in black ( PRTB50-1) , blue ( PRTB50-2 ), and orange ( PRTB50-4 ) and retails for $220 each.

For a more polished look and taking design inspiration from its predecessor, the PRTB50YT-1 is equipped with the same technology as the PRTB50 in a versatile titanium bezel and band, resulting in the perfect combination of functionality and elegance. This model features a black ion plated (IP) band with a black case and watch face. White accents adorn the rotating bezel and numeral indices to enable easy at-a-glance time reading while button guards protect against operational error. The PRTB50YT-1 retails for $380.

PRO TREK PRTB70

If your passion is hiking and fishing, the PRTB70 is the ideal timepiece to boost your adventure as it can help find the best fishing sites. In addition to quad sensor technology and Bluetooth® connectivity, this angler timepiece boasts a Fish In Time feature and Fishing Timer for at-a-glance catch probability. When connected to the PRO TREK Connected app users can access information on 3,300 major coastal points around the world. The Fish In Time feature uses fish icons to indicate catch probability throughout the day while the Fishing Timer's alarm automatically counts down with the second hand the time remaining to when a good catch period is about to be entered. This model is available in black ( PRTB70-1) , blue ( PRTB70-2 ), and green ( PRTB70-4 ) and retails for $240 each.

All models provide outdoor adventurers with versatile designs that are both comfortable and stylish, but most importantly comprehensive features that are ideal for wherever the great outdoors takes you. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.protrek.casio.com/ .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

