Make the World You Want: New GoDaddy Campaign Encourages Everyday Entrepreneurs to Pursue Their Dreams

Fear. Self-Doubt. Naysayers. There are a multitude of reasons why people never take the first step to transform an idea into something real and live a life that is more meaningful to them. The new campaign revolves around actual GoDaddy customers who had the courage to breakthrough barriers and turn their dreams into successful ventures and inspirational movements all while telling their stories with a powerful website built with GoDaddy.

"Right now, the world is buzzing with change," said GoDaddy Chief Brand Officer Cameron Scott. "We are living in a time of movements, protests, hashtags, a growing distrust of the big guys and a resurgence of community," he explained. "The 'Make the World You Want' campaign celebrates GoDaddy customers changing the world where it doesn't quite fit them…in ways both big and small. Having your own digital brand, one you control with your own website, is empowering and gives people a uniquely powerful platform to tell their story."

The six customers featured in the campaign come from wide-ranging fields and interests. GoDaddy has helped, and will continue to help, each of them build a vibrant online presence that fosters community and enables them to grow their passions:

Ayesha Curry : The bestselling author, restaurateur, TV host and mom-of-all-trades harnessed her love of family and food to create Homemade, a destination that provides solutions for busy people to not just get through life, but to thrive. Stay tuned for the exciting launch.

Elohim : The producer, singer and songwriter, uses her music as a platform to engage in meaningful conversations about mental health, anxiety and depression.

Lyn Slater : The "Accidental Icon" who forced the fashion industry to rethink who can be fashion forward, creative and relatable through her stylish blog and influence.

Tyson Toussant : The founder of Bionic is making the world a better place through better products that minimize environmental impact. Bionic products transform recovered plastic from coastal and marine areas into durable, fully traceable textiles and polymers.

Dan Peterson : The founder of Project Backboard is changing the world one basketball court at a time. He enlists the help of other artists to refurbish run-down courts across the US to create beautiful and safe places for communities to enjoy.

The founder of Project Backboard is changing the world one basketball court at a time. He enlists the help of other artists to refurbish run-down courts across the US to create beautiful and safe places for communities to enjoy. Paloma Teppa: The creator of Plant the Future connects people back to nature by creating art and design projects that are mindful, sustainable and coexistent with plants.

Each of these Make the World You Want stories will be showcased in an integrated campaign that includes television ads, online video, and other traditional marketing vehicles. The campaign will also engage with audiences natural to each of the GoDaddy customers, to inspire and encourage them to take the first step towards making their ideas a reality. During the campaign, GoDaddy is demonstrating the value of its tools – website and e-commerce creation, Search Engine Optimization, email marketing, social media engagement – by showcasing the sites built with each of the influencers in the campaign.

People can view each of the Make the World You Want stories at https://www.godaddy.com/make-the-world-you-want



"We hope everyone from seasoned entrepreneurs to someone with just an inkling of an idea for a business, or a passion, or a movement will be inspired by what our customers have done," said Scott. "These are living, breathing examples of how powerful an idea can be when nurtured and shared with the world."

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With over 18 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

