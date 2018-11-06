Make Your Season Bright: Booking.com Launches the World's Most Sparkly Townhouse, in Collaboration With Christian Cowan

AMSTERDAM, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fans of glitz and glamour have a unique opportunity to book a stay at the 'House of Sparkle', a 2,000-square foot townhouse decked from ground floor to roof in glitter, sequins and shimmer, available exclusively on Booking.com from 7th - 9th December 2018

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, has teamed up with internationally renowned designer and sparkle champion, Christian Cowan, to create the world's most sparkly townhouse, the 'House of Sparkle'.

Just in time for the holiday season and located in the fashion hotspot of Soho in central London, House of Sparkle has been designed for Booking.com by Christian Cowan who has famously dressed the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B and Lady Gaga.

Everything from floor to ceiling, including the bedroom, bathroom, closet, dining and lounge area in the four storey, custom-designed townhouse will celebrate all that sparkles. The accommodation embraces ebullience, opulence and shimmer - all said to be emergent fashion trends this season - with a gold glittery frontage, black and white checkerboard glitter entrance hall and twisted glittery rainbow stairwell.

Available for booking on Booking.com and accommodating up to two guests, those lucky enough to book a stay for the night will be immersed in a sparkle experience.

For more information on the House of Sparkle, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/make-your-season-bright-bookingcom-launches-the-worlds-most-sparkly-townhouse-in-collaboration-with-christian-cowan/

