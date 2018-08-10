Makeblock Certified Again in 2018 by Kokoa Standard for High Educational Quality

"Makeblock's STEAM solutions have reached over 4.5 million users in over 140 countries. This second Kokoa Certification this year once again significantly marks the alignment of Makeblock with world leading STEAM pedagogies. With this momentum we'll let more people around the world enjoy creating with our inspiring solutions," said Jasen Wang, Founder & CEO of Makeblock.

According to Kokoa's evaluation reports [#1; #2], Makeblock's certified products excel in Learning Goals, Pedagogy Approach and Learning Engagement. Codey Rocky and Neuron come with learn-by-doing guiding material, offering students high quality learning solutions, versatility in robotics, AI, IoT and endless creation possibilities with accurately predictable learning outcomes. mBlock, featuring IoT and Machine Learning, serves as a versatile Scratch and Python programming tool for young learners. It's an open environment for making any kinds of creative projects in which students are encouraged to build deeper knowledge understanding and explore tools and content to solve problems.

The certified products have to date won 8 international titles, such as the German IF Design Award, German Red Dot Product Design Award, American Family Choice Awards, American Gold Edison Awards, CES Innovation Awards, American IDEA Gold Award, Korean K-Design Gold Award and Japanese Good Design Award.

Kokoa is a Finnish education standard agency performing scientific evaluations to ensure teachers and learners in the world have the best possible learning tools. Applicants have to go through academic and education psychological assessments developed by Kokoa with Finnish university researchers. Kokoa is also in the Finnish National Agency for Education's official program and the recipient of 2018 BETT Asia Innovations Award for its evaluation methodologies.

