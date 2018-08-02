Makeblock's STEAM Educational Robots Win 2018 Family Choice Awards

The Awards add to Makeblock's 7 international acclaimed titles such as Gold Edison Awards, German IF Design Award, CES Innovation Awards, German Red Dot Product Design Award, American IDEA Gold Award, Korean K-Design Gold Award and Japanese Good Design Award.

The Family Choice Awards is a division of Family Magazines, initiated to recognize the best products, services and resources for all members of a family including cherished pets. For 22 years the Family Choice Awards has been one of the most coveted, family friendly consumer award programs in the United States.

"Makeblock empowers people to realize ideas by providing 500+ mechanical components, smart robots, powerful software and an international robotics competition. With the mission 'to take education to the next level', we are dedicated to lowering the threshold of creation and helping children to enjoy the fun of creation," said Jasen Wang, the founder & CEO of Makeblock.

Meet the Winners

mBot is an entry-level programmable robot kit for STEAM education. It's easy to assemble and children can learn mechanics and electronics with its hands-on projects. mBot comes with 3 pre-set modes, namely obstacle avoidance, line-following and remote control. For coding users, mBot runs on mBlock5, a graphical programming software, allowing children to program their robots to carry out various assignments with simple drag-and-drops. mBot is also supported by updating coding textbooks and online tutorials to offer you continuous learning experience. Available for purchase on Amazon.

Codey Rocky is a smart robot for beginners to learn coding and AI. It combines easy-to-use robotics hardware with graphical programming software mBlock5, offering children a friendly and entertaining experience to create their first line of code. As they progress, Codey Rocky helps children to expand their coding skills with a quick conversion from graphical to Python on mBlock5. mBlock5 also features AI and IoT, helping children move ahead in the age of intelligence. Available for purchase on Amazon.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. To learn more, follow @Makeblock on Facebook or on Twitter, or visit www.makeblock.com.

About Family Choice Awards

SOURCE Makeblock

