MakeFoodSafe.com's Salmonella Lawyer Investigates Utah Onion Salmonella Outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange of The Lange Law Firm, PLLC and Salt Lake City's premier plaintiff's trial law firm, DKOW, have teamed up to investigate the Utah Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak. At least 90 people in Utah have contracted Salmonella from onions. Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange says, "This is already the largest Salmonella outbreak of 2020."

Utah Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak Will Continue to Grow

"This Salmonella outbreak is likely to continue to grow," says Jory Lange. "Thompson International just recently recalled its contaminated onions. Many people still have these recalled onions in their homes. There's a real risk that people who have not yet heard of the onion recall may be eating onions that are tainted with Salmonella."

DKOW's Colin King recommends that, "People should check their onions. If they have any of these brands, they should throw their onions out: Thompson International, Thompson Premium, Kroger, Food Lion, Utah Onions, Onions 52, Hartley's Best, Imperial Fresh, Majestic, Tender Loving Care, and El Competidor. It's just not worth the risk."

Compensation for Salmonella

If you got Salmonella after eating recalled onions, you may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Salmonella compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

Our Salmonella Lawyer's Experience

Our Salmonella Lawyer has been retained by multiple families in this outbreak. The Lange Law Firm filed the first Salmonella Onion Lawsuit in Montana, and one of the first Onion Salmonella Lawsuits in Oregon. The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading Salmonella food poisoning law firms. It is the only law firm in the nation solely devoted to helping families harmed by contaminated food and water.

DKOW is a premier plaintiff's trial firm, litigating cases in Utah and across the country. The trial lawyers at our Salt Lake City, Utah law firm have obtained the most multi-million dollar verdicts of any firm in the state, along with scores of million-dollar plus settlements. DKOW is the law firm that seriously injured Utahns turn to when they need help.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

www.makefoodsafe.com

