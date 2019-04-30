Maker Faire Bay Area 2019 Explores "Frontiers of the Future" with 3D-Printed Space Habitat Design, Underwater Research via Community Submersibles, Immersive Entertainment Design, Important Innovations on Climate Protection, Robotics and Food, and Much More

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for its 14th year, Maker Faire Bay Area will celebrate ingenuity, innovation, and creativity with an inspiring showcase of over 1,000 makers on the frontiers of thinking and doing. This year's Faire, held May 17–19 at the San Mateo Event Center, highlights colossal art and spectacle (the return of Prosthesis, the 3.8-ton giant mech racer) and the newest maker tech (AI-powered, autonomous car racing), alongside attendee favorites like Adam Savage's Sunday Sermon. Advance tickets start at $25 and are available at: makerfaire.com/bay-area/.

"Fourteen years in, this event is still about the expression of generosity, creativity, and commitment to the community that got us started," explains Dale Dougherty, founder and CEO of Maker Media. "The immense impact of the Maker Movement on a global scale is directly related to the passion conveyed by the teachers, students, scientists, makers, startups, makerspaces, companies, and creators who come together each year at Maker Faire."

Maker Faire attendees can witness and participate in a wide variety of projects across 8 content stages, including an expanded DIY Content Creators Stage featuring hugely popular maker "influencers" on YouTube, and hundreds of interactive exhibits on topics such as robotics and AI, engineering, kinetic and fire art, microelectronics, architecture and tiny homes, space and underwater exploration, health, food, drones, handmade arts and crafts, music, and more. Mainstage presentations, workshops, and exhibits will range from garage hobbies, community makerspaces, and fun inventions at every level to prototypes and new-to-market products. Explore the full schedule here.

Featured presenters include ocean engineer and inventor Graham Hawkes, Space Exploration Architecture co-founder Melodie Yashar, former NASA engineer turned viral YouTuber Mark Rober, wearable tech designer Sophy Wong, Arduino co-creator Massimo Banzi, MacArthur Genius Award-winning engineer Saul Griffith, DIY Robocars and DIY Drones founder Chris Anderson, cosplay and costume designer Jackie Craft, and The Modern Home Project architect and content creator Ben Uyeda.

Makers can roll up their sleeves and dive into hands-on projects across disciplines including screenprinting, soldering, lacemaking, coding, circuit building, beat-making, and more. In addition to hundreds of ongoing drop-in activities, the 2019 Faire will offer over 40 advance-registration workshops for in-depth, hands-on experiences across the gamut of making.

"Despite the increasing economic pressure on creative culture in the Bay Area, Maker Faire still manifests a mighty core of creators driven solely by their passion and curiosity," notes Maker Faire Managing Director Sabrina Merlo. "From a self-solving Rubik's Cube to a group of women in Berkeley who have built a 32-foot-long submarine for independent research, Maker Faire is an embracement of Bay Area riches in the very best way."

Explore more highlights of Maker Faire Bay Area 2019:

NEW MAKER TECH

The future of 3D printing (spoiler: it's now), AI, machine learning, open-source, microcontrollers, DIY drones, the "right to repair." Browse the new maker tech highlights at this year's Maker Faire: makerfaire.com/bay-area/new-tech/

ART + SPECTACLE

Maker Faire Bay Area is world-renowned for its installation of giant sculptures, kinetic art, and larger-scale machine art signature to the region's arts community. Meet some of the fantastic (and fantastical) works that will be on display this year: makerfaire.com/bay-area/art-spectacle/

MAKE: SPACE

From projects that bring the cosmos to the classroom to startups and venerable players pursuing innovative and beneficial commercial endeavors, the space community has new ventures happening on all sides. Takeaway: More people can get their projects orbital — or near to it — than ever before. Browse the space programs and exhibits featured this year: makerfaire.com/bay-area/make-space/

CLIMATE PROTECTION

Solving the world's largest problem takes agile and open minds, prowess and fluency in technology, and interdisciplinary thinking. Climate protection is on the mind and in the hands of makers at this year's Faire. Browse featured exhibits and presentations at: makerfaire.com/bay-area/climate-protection/

MEET THE MAKERS

Peruse the full lineup of Makers who will present and exhibit at Maker Faire Bay Area 2019: makerfaire.com/bay-area-2019/meet-the-makers/

Maker Faire Bay Area 2019 Sponsors

Major sponsors of this year's Maker Faire Bay Area 2019 include Google and Seed River with additional support from Amazon Handmade, Digi-Key, OKdo, and Quick Base.



About Maker Faire

Founded in 2006, Maker Faire inspires the future of makers with a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. People of all ages and backgrounds gather to show what they're making and share what they're learning. With nearly 200 Maker Faires happening around the world, the global event engages more than 1.4 million annual attendees across 44 countries. In 2014, there was even a Maker Faire on the grounds of The White House. The two flagship events, the annual Maker Faire Bay Area and World Maker Faire New York welcome a combined 2,000 makers and 200,000 attendees each year.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Maker Media has been widely credited with jumpstarting the worldwide Maker Movement, which is a transforming force in innovation, culture, and education. Maker Faire is part of Maker Media, which also includes Make: magazine and Maker Shed.

CALENDAR LISTINGS / FOR CALENDAR EDITORS

Celebrating frontiers of the future — from robotics to AI to immense mechanical art to culinary innovation — Maker Faire Bay Area 2019 runs Friday–Sunday, May 17–19, 2019, at the San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA. Friday, 1 pm to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Tickets range from $25–$85 (ages 3 and under are free) and can be purchased at makerfaire.com/bay-area/buy-tickets. More information about Maker Faire can be found at makerfaire.com.

