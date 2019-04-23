Maker of Uniquely Personalized Products, Uncommon Green Rebrands to Well Told

BOSTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade in business, the company known for its distinctly designed goods such as drinkware etched with detailed maps is entering newly charted territory. Uncommon Green, a leading product design shop and online retailer of home goods and gifts featuring curated design content, has rebranded under the name Well Told and launched a new online store, www.welltolddesign.com , the company announced.

The rebranding reflects the company's mission to create well-made, deeply personalized goods that allow people to share their stories and find inspiration in everyday moments. According to founder and lead designer Brian Johnson, Well Told will provide an even better online shopping experience with a refreshed look and enhanced product customization.

"We believe the Well Told brand will connect with people on a deeper level because it embodies the core benefit of our products: the expression of something truly meaningful to the user in a beautifully-made, everyday item," Johnson said.

Founded in 2009 as Uncommon Green, the company is owned and operated by Johnson and three college friends who bootstrapped the startup from scratch into a successful e-commerce and wholesale business that has created over 1,000 unique products and has garnered accolades from national media such as Forbes, National Geographic, and the TODAY Show.

While the company will continue to expand upon its existing product lines, such as its popular Maps Drinkware collection, the brand change paves the way for several new product and design categories to be introduced in the coming months. "Our goal is to have a wide range of interests and life experiences represented in the Well Told collection," said Johnson. "At the same time, we plan to introduce a variety of new product types, from serveware to home accents and apparel."

What won't change are the company's commitment to user-centered design, eco-friendly practices, and serving the community. Partner and chief marketing officer Neil Angis explained that doing good in the world and bringing people closer together are core company values.

"If we can make someone's day just a little bit better and inspire him or her to pass that feeling on, then we feel like we're doing what we set out to do," Angis said.

