MakerDAO and Community Gaming combine esports and cryptocurrencies in a Series of 9 tournaments for Latin America

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming and MakerDAO , architect of the DAI stablecoin, double their bet on esports in Latin America with the development of the Crypto Maker Series! Nine flash events for CS:GO , Free Fire and Dota2 will take place in the final quarter of 2021. The Series is one of many tournament series that Community Gaming has planned that is geared towards educating and strengthening the interrelation of the esports and blockchain industries.

As blockchain technology continues growing in Latin America, the series aims to be a catalyst for esports events powered by the web3 movement.

"The growing global popularity of crypto marks a clear acceptance of DeFi." stated Bryan Mier, Community Gaming's Regional Manager and Business Development for LatAm. "Educating and introducing Latin American talent to these trends constitutes equipping them with the knowledge and resources necessary to participate in this new era of digital competition."

This initiative is pioneered by both partners' hopes to educate and guide the region's gamer population in the use case and versatility of cryptocurrencies, using DAI as the center of this operation. DAI is a good entry point into the blockchain ecosystem due to the large number of virtual wallets and networks that support it, allowing not only the exchange for local currency through Exchanges but also avoiding the volatility a lot of other cryptocurrencies face.

The DAI stablecoin is an unbiased, decentralized, collateral-backed cryptocurrency anchored to the value of the US dollar. DAI is stored in cryptocurrency wallets or wallets or other platforms. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum that determine their value according to the supply and demand of the market; DAI maintains its value thanks to an overcollateralization of crypto assets, mainly ETH, which keeps it tied to the value of the USD, this guarantees that behind each DAI there are always more crypto assets supporting their value in the market.

"In these digital times, a means of change that allows people to connect more no matter where they are is needed" explained Luis Lozada, MakerDAO Business Developer in Latin America. "DAI allows this, as exchange between peers, salary payments or in this case as a prize in video game tournaments, DAI offers a (degree of) freedom to the financial world that did not exist before."

The Crypto Maker Series will also promote the "play-to-earn" philosophy, a fundamental pillar and current trend within the blockchain gaming community. Prizes will be awarded to the top 8 at each event, counting more than 300 crypto recipients in the span of two months.

The Series will take place in November and December 2021 and will be open to players from the Southern Region of Latin America. Due to the variety of esports offered by the series, each tournament will introduce different communities to the use and understanding of cryptocurrencies in Latin America. All tournaments will be free to enter, broadcasted on the official channels of Community Gaming Latin America.

About Community Gaming:

Community Gaming is the all-in-one platform offering esports infrastructure to all key stakeholders in the industry. Through its seamless UX and highly scalable blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments.

About MakerDAO:

MakerDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, based on a series of open source smart contracts that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is managed by people from all over the world who have its governance token, MKR. Through a scientific governance system, including Governance Surveys and Executive Votes, MKR holders manage the Maker Protocol and DAI financial risks to ensure its stability, transparency and efficiency. More details about the organization are available on its community portal , official forum and Twitter .

