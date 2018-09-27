Makers of SCOTT and PURELL Partner to Offer Premium Smart Restroom Management System

Through this collaboration, the Kimberly-Clark Professional smart restroom management system, ONVATION, will now feature the most trusted and customer-preferred SCOTT and PURELL products. This strategic partnership integrates two best-in-class brands with leading smart sensing technology to provide a single interface, allowing for proactive monitoring of restroom conditions to reduce customer complaints and increase tenant satisfaction.

"Restrooms are consistently one of the top three areas of tenant complaints for facility managers, and they need real-time data and alerts to help them efficiently and effectively manage the restrooms for their customers," states Richard Thorne, president of Kimberly-Clark Professional, North America. "Our partnership with GOJO is a great win for our customers, and elevates the restroom experience with the brands we know tenants prefer."

The ONVATION Smart Restroom management system leverages smart-sensing technology in both SCOTT and PURELL dispensers to monitor and analyze restroom conditions in real time to deliver powerful, actionable insights so maintenance teams can increase tenant satisfaction, reduce work orders, and have more control over building management. The ONVATION platform is designed to integrate an entire ecosystem of technology to help facility managers work more efficiently.

"This type of smart restroom solution – the integration of two trusted best-in-class brands in paper and hand hygiene – is what our customers are requesting," said Steve Schultz, president and COO, GOJO North American and International. "GOJO is always looking ahead and asking ourselves 'how might we,' and we are pleased to partner with Kimberly-Clark to bring our customers the technology and innovation they need to make their jobs easier."

ONVATION is the bestselling and industry-leading Smart Restroom management system that delivers real-time data and alerts to facility managers to help them identify and fix restroom problems proactively before they receive a complaint. ONVATION offers:

Enhanced customer satisfaction by reducing restroom related complaints;

Reduced waste and increased sustainability;

Optimized labor to focus on value-adding tasks; and

Decreased costs and expenses.

The ONVATION Smart Restroom management system, featuring SCOTT Towel and Bath Tissue, and PURELL® Soap with two best-in-class brands, is available beginning November 1, 2018. To learn more about the strategic partnership and the ONVATION platform, visit us at the ISSA show - KCP Booth #2430 and GOJO Booth #4155 - being held October 30 through November 1, 2018 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include: Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech and Jackson Safety. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE :KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

About GOJO Industries

GOJO, the inventors of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer, is the leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing, skin care formulas and surface sprays under the GOJO®, PURELL® and PROVON® brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advances in the science of skin care and sustainability. GOJO is known for state-of-the-art dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design, sustainability and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy behaviors for hygiene, skin care and compliance in critical environments. GOJO is a family enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

