Makers Of SubSafe Debut Innovative New Social-Distancing Tool: Social Bands

Social Bands are not only affordable, they also operate on a system that is easy to understand. The bands incorporate a red-, yellow-, and green-light color scheme, with the red indicating "no contact," the yellow meaning "elbows only," and the green inviting "high fives & handshakes."

Whether it's at a convention center or in the workplace, Social Bands allow people to communicate their social-distancing stance without having to have an awkward conversation. When an employee or customer is wearing red, others know to take the distancing very seriously.

Ideally, the wristbands will be provided at convention centers or business entrances (along with signage for explanation), and the attendees/customers will be given the option to choose the color that best matches their preferences.

Similarly, Social Bands could be utilized in the workplace to show respectful distancing initiatives put in place by leadership. Wristbands would be provided to all employees and, in theory, everyone would start in the red zone, wearing the red bands. Employees could then progressively work toward the green zone at their own pace. Employees are encouraged to stay in red or yellow bands for as long as they prefer, or even indefinitely if they are immunocompromised or have personal reasons for doing so.

Social Bands are an innovative idea that has the potential to provide comfort during these tough times. The creators of Social Bands want people to know that we are all in this together.

"This is new, uncharted territory for all of us," said Desiree Haller, co-founder of Social Bands. "And while most of us are ready to get back to business, we need to find new ways to be considerate — especially to those who are immunocompromised or have a loved one who is."

Please visit the Social Bands socialbandbands.com to learn more about the company and to see what options are available for your organization.

