MakersPlace Announces Release of Thelonious Monk and Javier Arrés One-of-One NFT Artwork

Arrés centered this collection with creative expression as a form of rebellion. He provides his own interpretation of Monk's legacy and what the album cover means to him as an artist through his signature Visual Toys™, and invites the viewer into a fantastical world inspiring them to simply play with their imaginations. It also incorporates a never before heard Thelonious Monk audio, including a special narration from his son, T.S. Monk.

The collection consists of the following:

An auction of one 1/1 audiovisual artwork: "Theloniopolis"

One open edition audiovisual artwork, "Metro Monk"

"Javier Arrés does an incredible job paying homage to Tholonious Monk's legacy through alluring pieces of modern art," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "The beauty of the NFT space is the creative expression used by artists like Javier to join forces with a legend in Jazz music to achieve a common goal: liberation. We're honored to host this iconic collaboration on our platform."

Known as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time and the father of modern jazz and bebop, Thelonious Monk has won multiple Grammy Awards, including a lifetime accomplishment grant and is one of five jazz artists to have been highlighted on the front of Time magazine and the second-most-recorded jazz arranger after Duke Ellington.

Inspired by the sweeping views from his childhood home overlooking his hometown of Motril, Spain, Javier Arrés is known for his manically detailed illustrations of fantastical scenery from cities, architecture and machines. He is also a 2019 London Art Biennale winner.

On the art:

"A city is something that you build. Javier has built a city around Thelonious that directly addresses Monk's quest to develop a performative experience of Duke Ellington's 'Sophisticated Lady.' Both creative endeavors blend together seamlessly to create a cohesive body of work, which can only be described as sophisticated," says T.S. Monk, son of late Jazz musician, Thelonious Monk. "Hats off to a wonderful collaborative effort by two explorers of the unknown. Javier, an incredibly fresh, 21st century artist, whom we officially love, and Thelonious Monk, a musical giant for the ages."

"These two Visual Toys are a tribute and collaboration with the work and spirit of Thelonious Monk, his rebellion, creativity and breaking of norms and barriers," says Javier Arrés. "In both, I aimed to capture and mix the soul of Monk's music with the city of New York, its monuments and architecture. A city that is key in his life and development as a jazz genius. There is also a reinvention of the cover of his famous Underground album, maintaining that rebellious visual power."

On working with family in the metaverse:

"Anytime one has an opportunity for intergenerational cooperation and creation, and the ability to interlope technology and art, whatever comes from such effort, be it physical or ideological, creates space for growth and a benefit and win for the (Monk) family," says T. S. Monk.

For more information on the drop, visit: https://makersplace.com/theloniousmonk/drops/a-brilliant-corner/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About Thelonious Monk:

Thelonious Monk is one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time and the father of modern jazz and bebop. Known for his unique improvisational style, many of his compositions have become jazz standards, including "Well, You Needn't," "Blue Monk" and "Round Midnight."

Thelonious Monk has won multiple grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, is one of five jazz musicians to have been featured on the cover of Time magazine and the second-most-recorded jazz composer after Duke Ellington.

About Javier Arrés

Javier Arrés is a world-renowned motion / GIF artist and a 2019 London Art Biennale winner based in Motril, Spain. Arrés finds inspiration within the sweeping views from his childhood home overlooking his hometown and the beautiful architecture within it.

Arrés is known for his manically detailed illustrations of fantastical scenery highlighting cities, architecture and machines. He brings these worlds to life through what he calls "Visual Toys". Through these Visual Toys, Arres invites the viewer into a fantastical world, inspiring the viewer to simply play with their imaginations. These "Visual Toys" are highly sought after and sell at record speeds and prices.

Arrés' undeniably distinct artwork style sets him apart in the seemingly saturated world of digital art. It is unlike most have ever seen or imagined, and ignites our inner child, or perhaps engineer.

