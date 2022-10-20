MakersPlace 'Italian Treasures' NFT Series Offers a Rare Glimpse into Italian Art

The newly curated collection combines 17th-century realism with the modern world for a remarkable digital art experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital collectibles, announced today the drop of its latest NFT collection, "Italian Treasures." The collection is curated by renowned Italian art critic and historian Vittorio Sgarbi , and features a series of the most representative masterpieces from the Italian art scene.

In collaboration with creator Apeiron Technologies , "Italian Treasures" will be available starting Oct. 22 and feature artworks by Luciano Ventrone, considered the Caravaggio of the 20th century. This launch consists of high-resolution, digital versions of the original physical artwork, and aims to make these rare artworks accessible to a broader audience, including both NFT and traditional fine art collectors.

The series will be available in the form of three volumes: the first two, known as "New Caravaggeschi," launch on Oct. 22 and 28, and are dedicated to Luciano Ventrone, with the third launching Nov. 3 dedicated to Italian artist Rocco Normanno. The work included in the second edition of "New Caravaggeschi" is based on the models of 17th-century realism and adapts biblical, mythological and literary scenes to today's reality.

"This technology dematerializes the work of art as we have understood it to date, and makes it truly eternal," comments Vittorio Sgarbi. "Technology is made of revolutions: NFTs seem to be a true revolution for art. Now anyone, not just the extremely wealthy, can become the owner of a unique masterpiece."

"Vittorio Sgarbi is an icon in the Italian art space, and MakersPlace is honored to offer collectors the unique opportunity to experience traditional Italian art in an innovative, digital design," said Scott Miles, General Manager, Head of Emerging & Premium Business of MakersPlace.

