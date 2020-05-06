Makeup Museum Begins To Reveal Its Exclusive Beauty Artifacts On Social Media

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makeup Museum announces that it is unveiling key artifacts from its debut Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America exhibition. The Makeup Museum was slated to open this month at 94 Gansevoort St. in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, but the opening is on hold due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. While waiting to welcome visitors on-site, the Makeup Museum is pulling back the curtain on its treasure trove of beauty artifacts and providing access to the world's top cosmetics historians. These beauty artifacts and expert interviews will be published across social media platforms including Instagram (@MakeupMuseumOfficial), Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and TikTok to engage the beauty-loving community with rich historical elements of the 1950s decade.

The collection reveal started with an unveiling of Marilyn Monroe's original skincare prescription from 1959 in partnership with Erno Lazlo, which has also re-launched the brand's iconic Shake-It, a tinted toner treatment with the same clean formula that was a favorite of beauty icons like Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo. The Limited Edition packaging is inspired by its original look and feel, including a custom red wax seal that represents Dr. Laszlo's "The Angel of Beauty." The Makeup Museum will also release imagery from its galleries focused on 1950s advertising and media, 1950s entrepreneurs (such as Charles Revson, Helena Rubinstein, Estee Lauder, and Elizabeth Arden), and rare collectables such as Salvador Dali's Bird in Hand compact.

Makeup Museum is also hosting Instagram Live interviews with prominent makeup historians at Noon Eastern Time with: Madeleine Marsh (Author of Compacts & Cosmetics) on Wednesday, May 6, Louise Young (Author of Timeless) on Thursday, May 7, and Gabriela Hernandez (Author of Classic Beauty) on Friday, May 8.

The Makeup Museum continues to educate, inspire and celebrate beauty with its unique community of makeup lovers around the globe. The Makeup Museum will soon announce the release of its much-anticipated mobile applications (on iOS and Android), which include augmented reality features that bring beauty artifacts from Makeup Museum exhibitions directly into the homes of beauty lovers.

With a combined 40+ years of experience in the beauty industry, Makeup Museum co-founders Doreen Bloch, Caitlin Collins and Rachel Goodwin came together with one powerful idea: to build a permanent institution that explores all aspects of beauty history and its impact on society and culture. Founding sponsors of the Makeup Museum's debut exhibition include trailblazing companies that were instrumental in shaping and defining beauty in the 1950's such as Nordstrom, Erno Laszlo, Alcone Company, Givaudan, and CONAIR.

MAKEUP MUSEUM

The Makeup Museum is the world's leading institution exploring the history of beauty and its ongoing impact on society. The Makeup Museum is dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty. With a flagship opening in 2020, the Makeup Museum brings beauty to life through large-scale exhibits, events, and interactive and shoppable programming.

SOURCE Makeup Museum

Related Links

makeupmuseum.com

