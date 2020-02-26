Makeup Museum To Partner With Nordstrom

As part of the partnership, Nordstrom stores in top markets will give customers the opportunity to purchase Makeup Museum themed products tied to the history of makeup and its ongoing impact on society.

"Iconic retailers were an important part of the retail experience for the 1950s beauty consumer, and so much more than just a place to shop," says Doreen Bloch, Makeup Museum Co-Founder. "There was a true thrill of getting to see and feel the latest products on the market first-hand."

"A great example of a 1950s era beauty retailer is the one recently depicted in the show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' which illustrates perfectly how much at the heart of the retail experience the beauty counter was for the women of that time," says Rachel Goodwin, Makeup Artist, and Makeup Museum Co-Founder. "Women flocked to these modern temples not only to discover new products and trends but also to take part in a cultural and social experience as well. Our hope at the Makeup Museum is to provide our visitors with a small window into what that type of retail environment would have felt like for the consumer of that era by offering a current range of hero products through a unique historical lens."

The Makeup Museum mobile app and website will allow customers to click-to-shop on the Nordstrom website for artifact-inspired finds. A wide variety of artifacts, including Max Factor's 1959 Creme Puff compact, Erno Laszlo creams and treatments from Marilyn Monroe's personal collection, and more will be showcased in the exhibit's 1950's artifact gallery.

The Makeup Museum brings together beauty industry veterans including Doreen Bloch (CEO of beauty research company Poshly Inc.), Caitlin Collins (former editor of Makeup.com), Rachel Goodwin (celebrity makeup artist). Other founding sponsors include Erno Laszlo and Alcone Company.

Tickets go on sale March 1, 2020 and a waitlist to sign up for early access is live at https://makeupmuseum.com.

WAITLIST FOR TICKETS

Tickets will be sold exclusively online and will include access to exhibitions. Additionally, visitors registered on the Makeup Museum mobile app (on Android and Apple iOS) will have the opportunity to register and get express tickets, view exhibition virtual tours, see exclusive digital content, contribute their own photos and videos that can be displayed, answer Q&As about makeup habits & opinions as well as shop the looks viewed at the Makeup Museum. Follow @makeupmuseumofficial and sign up for upcoming announcements leading up to the flagship event.

MAKEUP MUSEUM

The Makeup Museum is the world's leading institution exploring the history of beauty and its ongoing impact on society. The Makeup Museum is dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty. With a flagship opening in 2020, the Makeup Museum brings beauty to life through large-scale exhibits, events, and interactive and shoppable programming.

