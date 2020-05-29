"Makin' Lemonade": A Gen Z led COVID-19 Relief Fund Raises Over $100,000

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makin' Lemonade Fund , a Gen Z led COVID-19 relief fund benefitting Feeding America, the CDC Foundation and Direct Relief has surpassed its initial goal of $100,000 raised from over 2,000 donors. The fund, founded by 19 year old Jesse Kay and 24 year old Alex Sheinman launched on April 7th. Their team has quickly grown to over 300 students and young professionals representing over 90 universities nationwide.

"We started Makin' Lemonade to serve as a platform for college students and Gen Z to make an impact during this time, we knew Gen Z wanted to help but didn't know where to start," Kay and Sheinman said. "It's been incredible to see the influence and impact of our generation in such a short time during this crisis."

Last month, the fund announced its charitable partnership with 143 Collective, a registered 501c3 NPO, as their fiscal sponsor, to effectively and transparently distribute funds to the three charitable organizations. "Working with Jesse, Alex and the rest of these incredible college students has given me hope during these most difficult times. It would be easy and justified for any college student to be upset and do nothing," Matt Coulter , founder of 143 Collective said. "This next generation did the opposite, took the ball and ran with it. 143 Collective is honored to be part of the solution, together we've already donated $60,000 and have another $50,000 going out later this week. The crazy thing is we're just getting started!"

The fund has launched a variety of campaigns including the #RunninOnLemonade challenge, presented by PledgeIt. On April 27th, social media campaign the 3 Dollar Challenge, founded by 19 year old twins Jack and Kate Adler, joined the Makin' Lemonade Team. The Adler's said, "Partnering with the Makin Lemonade Fund took the 3 Dollar Challenge to the next level. It has been an amazing experience collaborating and working together with like-minded students to raise over $100,000 for COVID-19 relief!"

"We're incredibly excited to reach $100,000 raised from our network of students and young professionals," Kay said. "We look forward to partnering with a variety of corporate sponsors and individuals to reach our new goal of $500,000 in COVID-19 Relief."

