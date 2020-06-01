Making a Difference: Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Attorneys Recognized with Accolades

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that three of its attorneys have received appointment to the New Jersey State Bar Association's Family Law Executive Committee (FLEC).

New members of FLEC are firm partner Jessica Sprague, attorney Raquel Vallejo, and attorney Samantha Massenzio, selected to serve on the FLEC Young Lawyer's Sub Committee.

Accolades for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys

"This honor is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work, diligence, and leadership in family law that Jessica, Raquel and Samantha each embody. These appointments demonstrate the true mastery of family law these attorneys bring to their work every day. We are so proud of their achievements," said Bari Z. Weinberger, founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group.

The Family Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association maintains and improves the practice of family law through effective interaction with the family courts and by informing members of current legislation and regulations.

Additional recent accolades for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys include:

Bari Weinberger's recognition as a "Best Lawyer in NJ for Families" by the readers of NJ Family magazine. This is the third consecutive year Ms. Weinberger has been honored with inclusion on the Best Lawyers list.

Firm attorney Allison Holzman received the Platinum Client Champion Award from Martindale Hubbell for the second year running. The rating is based upon reviews by clients over the previous 24 months.

Several Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys were also named to the prestigious Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists for 2020. Honored attorneys include Bari Weinberger, Jessica Sprague, Crystal Ullrich, Ryan Russell, Hillary Piedra, Stephanie O'Neill, and Samantha Massenzio.

"Every day we put our all into assisting our clients and helping them get to a better place in life. That is why these honors and accolades from our clients and peers mean so much to us. It is recognition that our approach and efforts work…and that we are fulfilling our mission of making a positive difference," notes Weinberger.

About Bari Weinberger and Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq. is an award-winning family law expert and founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, New Jersey's largest divorce and family law firm, with locations in Bergen, Burlington, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties. Bari has carefully selected a high-performing team of family law attorneys, entirely dedicated to safeguarding and protecting their clients' futures. Ms. Weinberger is a certified matrimonial attorney and experienced family law mediator. She is also a published author and frequent media contributor on divorce and family law for both local and national audiences.

Media contact:

Bari Weinberger

[email protected]

888-888-0919

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group