Making Education Better Via a Blockbuster New Partnership

Together, this partnership will serve to promote and provide the OECD Test for Schools (a test that provides a benchmark calibrated to the PISA scale) exclusively in the United States.

"The PISA program, and the related OECD Test for Schools, is known as the premier assessment tool to measure educational outcomes and student satisfaction across the world," said Matthew New, the CEO of The Better Education Company. "We want to greatly expand usage of this test in the United States, as part of our effort to improve American education, and Janison is the ideal partner for this effort."

In 2019, Janison signed a cooperation agreement with the OECD to develop the international digital platform for this unique school assessment tool based on PISA, and to deliver it in a secure, scalable, robust environment to schools in the U.S.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with The Better Education Company to promote the OECD Test for Schools in the United States," said Wayne Houlden, Founder of Janison. "Together, we aim to build a collaborative data sharing community around this effort in the hopes of improving educational outcomes."

The Better Education Company brings decades of the same success that 27 BASIS Charter Schools have brought and continue to bring to American students, and the identical ability to:

Enable schools and networks to capture data to answer difficult questions

Oversee the data itself, and format it to facilitate deep analysis

Facilitate statistical and quantitative analysis which identifies patterns, trends, and correlations

Provide actionable insights in a consumable format, and deliver action plans to improve student outcomes.

Schools can register for the OECD Test for Schools, or learn more about how the test results can empower their students and schools, by visiting https://content.janison.com/oecd-test-for-schools.

The Better Education Company will begin meeting with school and network leaders, to encourage participation in the OECD Test for Schools and to support curricular improvement and better student outcomes on the local, regional, and national levels.

About The Better Education Company

The Better Education Company was founded in 2019 by the technologists and founders of BASIS Charter Schools – the acclaimed network of top-ranked open-enrollment, tuition free public charter schools across the U.S. The mission of The Better Education Company is to help schools, networks, and districts improve student outcomes -- and enhance American education overall -- by capturing, facilitating, assessing, and actuating student and teacher data in the unique consumable manner that has made BASIS Charter Schools among the nation's best since 1998. 'Together we'll make education better!'

For more information, visit BetterEducationCompany.com.

About Janison

Janison is an Australian-owned, publicly-listed education technology pioneer whose team of experts and developers innovate online assessment and learning solutions for global corporations, governments, and education bodies. Since forming in 1998, Janison has advanced the use of digital technology to improve the way we educate and learn.

Janison's award-winning assessment and learning products are used in more than 100 countries, by millions of students and learners. Our international assessment clients and partners include the British Council, Australian and Singapore governments, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

We have a proud and successful history of being prepared to put forward bold technology ideas early on; devising and building new capabilities for educators and learners long before they are commonplace.

For more information, visit janison.com.

