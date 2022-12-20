Making Great Contribution to Writing a Chapter of Chinese Modernization in Liaocheng

LIAOCHENG, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a meeting of great importance. It takes place at a critical time as the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups embark on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advance toward the Second Centenary Goal. It has charted the course for China's future development and, in particular, put forward a series of new requirements for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. The Preaching League of Liaocheng, Shandong Province goes to communities and villages to explain and publicize the spirit of the 20th National Congress to Party members and the masses.

Liaocheng has endeavored to use the spirit of the 20th National Congress to arm ourselves intellectually, guide our practice, and advance our work in advancing rural revitalization across the board. Developing industry pillars, writing an article of strong production. Solving problems like "what to plant", "how to plant" and "what else to do" is the key to transform Liaocheng from a major agricultural city to a strong agricultural city. Building a beautiful and livable environment, writing an article of ecological beauty. The further efforts to upgrade rural living environment will be made to build the beauty of ecological environment; efforts to build beautiful towns and countryside have been made to outline the beauty of rural life; the continuous upgrading of public service standards has been made to prioritize the humanity beauty. The highlight of social governance system based on participation and good governance, writing an article of "excellent" life. We should seize the Party branch as the "backbone", strictly and practically lead the team, and stimulate the vitality of rural development. We also should grasp the primary issues and resolve them, and try to find and solve emerging problems and adverse trend as soon as possible. The system of Community Level Self-Governance is the right way to boost public participation in crime prevention and control. We should give full paly to the exemplary role of county sage and elite, and fully rely on and motivate the people to do community-level work well.

SOURCE Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office