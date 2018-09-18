Making Moonshine With Prairie Ronde Rice in Louisiana

PRAIRIE RONDE, La. & NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits of a partnership between James Rice Farms and Seven Three Distilling Co. are now available for sampling. The New Orleans distillery and the St. Landry Parish artisan rice grower teamed up to create the distillery's recently released Marigny Moonshine – an unaged Louisiana white whiskey made from Prairie Ronde Rice.

The 100-proof Marigny Moonshine, which won a bronze medal from the American Distilling Institute earlier this year, was born out of Seven Three Distillery's vision for crafting distinctive spirits from locally farmed ingredients.

"Everything we distill at Seven Three from grain or cane is grown here in Louisiana," said Distillery co-founder Salvador Bivalacqua. "We think it's very important to shine a light on local farmers."

Bivalacqua says they were intrigued by the unusual idea of making an American-style whiskey from rice, so when they were introduced to Prairie Ronde Rice, it was a natural fit. An aged version of the spirit will be released later.

Prairie Ronde Rice is an artisan long-grain, non-GMO and gluten-free single variety rice that's grown and milled to order on James Rice Farms. It has a soft, fluffy composition when cooked and a slightly nutty flavor.

On the nose, Marigny Moonshine is reminiscent of dried sweet grass, hay and earth and the palate has notes of condensed milk, steamed rice and honey, says distiller Erik Morningstar.

"I tried to keep the essence of the rice, which has some really nice aromatics," said Morningstar. "It's about 95 percent Prairie Ronde Rice with a small amount of honey malted barley to give it a whiskey taste without overwhelming it."

"I never imagined our rice could be used to make a whiskey, but I love Seven Three Distilling's creative vision and commitment to high-quality, local ingredients," said Beth James of James Rice Farms. "But the proof is really in the bottle. It exceeded my wildest dreams. They created great American whiskey that subtly showcases the purity and unique flavor of our rice."

Marigny Moonshine retails for $39.99 a bottle. It can be purchased at the distillery (301 North Claiborne Ave) and Pearl Wine Co. in New Orleans and Marcello's Wine Market in Lafayette. It also can be sampled at Victory in New Orleans and on board the Creole Queen in a Moonshine Margarita, similar to Seven Three's LeBlanc's Margarita (recipe below).

LeBlanc's Margarita

2 oz Marigny Moonshine

1 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Orgeat

1/2 oz Triple Sec

Lime & Kosher Salt for Garnish



Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass [if so desired] filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

~ Recipe created by Seven Three Distillery's Devan Yates.

About Seven Three Distilling Co. – Founded in 2016, Seven Three Distilling is a small-batch distiller of fine American spirits, proudly located in the heart of New Orleans. Its distinctive spirits are inspired by New Orleans' 73 unique neighborhoods and crafted with locally farmed ingredients. For more information, visit SevenThreeDistilling.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About James Rice Farms Prairie Ronde Rice – Prairie Ronde Rice is an artisan long-grain, non-GMO and gluten-free single variety rice that's grown and milled to order on James Farms in Prairie Ronde, Louisiana, deep in Cajun Country. It is the product of a partnership between Beth James, a ninth-generation Louisianan, and Rolando Sanchez, a Mexican immigrant. Prairie Ronde Rice is available in discerning grocery stores and restaurants. For more information, visit PrairieRondeRice.com and follow the company on Facebook.

