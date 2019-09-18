Making Quality Performance Manageable: Three Strategies for Health Plans

"Undoubtedly, healthcare quality matters and measuring quality performance does too," said Shelley Riser, Geneia's vice president of consulting services and clinical innovations. "There's also no doubt that we can – and must - do much better in reducing the burden of quality performance on health plans and their physician partners."

A new Geneia white paper offers clear strategies to realize cost and resource savings while deriving real health value from quality measure performance. The three critical steps are:

Establish a single home for rules management, powered by a robust rules engine.

Optimize member outreach

Integrate clinical data and clinical workflows

