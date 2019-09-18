Making Quality Performance Manageable: Three Strategies for Health Plans
Sep 18, 2019, 09:37 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician practices report spending an average of 787 hours per physician annually on reporting and entering quality data, amounting to $15.4 billion annually. A survey of health plans revealed they used more than 500 provider quality measures with very little overlap between insurers or with the 1,700 measures used by national and regional programs such as NCQA HEDIS®, Medicare Stars, PQRS, MACRA / MIPS, FEP, DSRIP and bundled payments.
"Undoubtedly, healthcare quality matters and measuring quality performance does too," said Shelley Riser, Geneia's vice president of consulting services and clinical innovations. "There's also no doubt that we can – and must - do much better in reducing the burden of quality performance on health plans and their physician partners."
A new Geneia white paper offers clear strategies to realize cost and resource savings while deriving real health value from quality measure performance. The three critical steps are:
- Establish a single home for rules management, powered by a robust rules engine.
- Optimize member outreach
- Integrate clinical data and clinical workflows
