Making the Day, a Movie About Making a Movie and Never Giving Up, Will Have Its World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCM CREATIVE today announced that Making the Day, a heartwarming comedy, will have its premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival March 20-30, 2021

Making The Day Official Trailer Making The Day Official Poster Making The Day Movie Still featuring Steven Randazzo and Juliette Bennet

Art imitates life in Making the Day, a genuinely charming and quirky film about making a film, chasing your dream, and never giving up. The film's director, Michael Canzoniero (Wedding Bros, Don Peyote) employed a hybrid-narrative/documentary process called organic filmmaking in the production where elements of the actors' real lives were incorporated into a heavily improvised shoot. In the case of Making the Day, the inspiration behind the film's narrative was provided by lead actor Steven Randazzo's own real-life struggle with underground film financiers "coming after him" for an incomplete movie while the film was in production.

Making the Day features an incredible cast including Tony Winner Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Goldbergs), Timothy "Speed" Levitch (The Cruise, High Maintenance), Dominic Fumusa (13 Hours, Nurse Jackie), and in a brilliant, breakout performance as the free-spirited actress who just won't quit, Juliette Bennett. The film is co-written and edited by Emmy-nominated veteran Michael Berenbaum (Before Night Falls, Sex and the City) and features an original score by Eric Hachikian and Peter Nashel (I, Tonya, Marco Polo).

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/KUneB40SagQ

Official Website: http://makingthedaymovie.com

EPK: https://www.makingthedaymovie.com/epk

