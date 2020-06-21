Making Veterans' Issues a Priority in the 2020 Elections

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Veterans - and for every American - the 2020 presidential election will be one of the most crucial elections in American history. With vital issues such as health care, the economy, illegal immigration, national security, and the threat posed by China, the Coalition for American Veterans (CAV) say, "It is time to stand up for our nation's Veterans!"

This spring, we launched an informative 2020 Voter Guide. CAV's goal is to distribute the Voter Guide to 500,000 voters between now and November. In May we launched our "Pledge to Support Veterans" which has been signed by over 20,000 Americans in recent weeks.

In June and throughout the summer, CAV's voter outreach efforts will continue. We will be standing up in support of Veterans, registering voters, holding politicians accountable, and educating the public about issues of concern to Veterans.

From now through November, CAV will be conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

Coalition for American Veterans

