Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

The redesigned automotive website makes it easy find automotive-related tools. Makita's automotive offering includes 18V LXT ® Cordless Products, the world's largest cordless tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries. Makita offers products in the following categories:

Drilling and Fastening: Makita's Cordless Drills and Fastening Products are necessary tools when working on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. Cordless drills can drill through a range of materials. Makita Impact Drivers are compact and powerful for fastening jobs in hard-to-reach areas. Makita Impact Wrenches have the break-away torque to loosen bolts and lug nuts.

Makita's Cordless Drills and Fastening Products are necessary tools when working on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. Cordless drills can drill through a range of materials. Makita Impact Drivers are compact and powerful for fastening jobs in hard-to-reach areas. Makita Impact Wrenches have the break-away torque to loosen bolts and lug nuts. Cutting and Grinding: Makita's cutting and grinding products are effective for building or repairing cars, trucks, motorcycles, or boats. With Makita's Metal Cutting Saws and Grinders offer a range of assistance from cutting metal for a custom fabrication to cutting down exhaust pipes.

Makita's cutting and grinding products are effective for building or repairing cars, trucks, motorcycles, or boats. With Makita's Metal Cutting Saws and Grinders offer a range of assistance from cutting metal for a custom fabrication to cutting down exhaust pipes. Detailing: When the time comes for detailing an automobile, truck, motorcycle or boat, Makita Products will get the job done. Makita's Cordless Polishers, Vacuums, and Blowers keep vehicles looking pristine.

When the time comes for detailing an automobile, truck, motorcycle or boat, Makita Products will get the job done. Makita's Cordless Polishers, Vacuums, and Blowers keep vehicles looking pristine. Lifestyle and Shop: Makita also offers a variety of products that can be used around a shop, such as radios and fans. Use Makita's Cordless Lights to illuminate under the hood or chassis while making repairs. The same batteries used in tools can also be used for these other products in the shop, making it easy to power everything on one system.

"Makita recently launched an impressive line of compact brushless impact wrenches and followed and the first cordless ratchet with interchangeable ¼" and ⅜" anvils," testifies Carlos Quintana, Senior Product Manager - Cordless. "Makita will further expand within the automotive category with specially designed vacuums, as well as grease guns, precision impact wrenches, and more L.E.D. lighting options. Makita's new automotive website makes it easy for pros to find solutions for work under the hood."

To experience new levels of efficiency and productivity, explore Makita's automotive products. For more information and to find a dealer, visit makitatools.com/automotive

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics and power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wayne Hart

(714) 522-8088 x4410

[email protected]

Jennifer Morse

(714) 522-8088 x 4401

[email protected]

Consumer Inquiries:

(800) 4-MAKITA

makitatools.com

@makitatools

SOURCE Makita U.S.A., Inc.