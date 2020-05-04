Makita Rules the Outdoors with the World’s Largest Professional Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment System

The Future of Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment is Now

With advances in technology and increasing government regulations, professional landscapers, groundskeepers, and arborists are looking to battery-operated outdoor power equipment as a new solution.

"The industry growth of cordless products has immensely accelerated," said Romique Talton, senior product manager, outdoor power equipment, Makita U.S.A. "Makita has the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system. And with millions of LXT Batteries already in the market, Makita is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity. With the recent launch of Makita's new 21" commercial lawn mowers, users can cut up to 2 miles of grass in push mode, get high-torque performance, and have lower cost of ownership than gas models."

Makita offers the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system with over 30 professional pieces of equipment operating on Makita's LXT® lithium-ion slide-style battery. By utilizing one extensive system, users experience new levels of convenience, efficiency, and productivity.

Makita® LXT® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

Makita's battery-powered outdoor power equipment is engineered for maximum cordless performance, without the hassles of gas. The "Rule the Outdoors" campaign promotes Makita® LXT Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment, which is powered by a fast-charging LXT lithium-ion battery and Makita-built motors, which work together to provide more power, speed, and run-time. Benefits of battery-powered outdoor power equipment include instant starts, lower noise, reduced maintenance, and zero emissions.

"No one knows cordless like us," asserts Talton. "We have over 90 years of chain saw and gas expertise and over 40 years of cordless expertise. This knowledge and experience have been invested into product development and has resulted in the largest offering of cordless outdoor power equipment on the market."

Multi-Media Campaign

With the success of last year's launch of the "Rule the Outdoors" campaign, Makita is extending the campaign with new television commercials, digital and social media advertising, and experiential marketing efforts. Television commercials will run nationally during prime-time spots on channels such as the Discovery Channel, History Channel, ESPN, National Geographic and more generating another 300-million household impressions. The national media campaign will build product awareness and demand from the professional outdoor power equipment user, professional tool user, and professional who uses both at work and home.

"The overall success of the campaign last year exceeded everyone's expectations," states Brent Withey, vice president of brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "We want to continue that success by promoting Makita's wide range of cordless outdoor power equipment across a variety of media."

About the Makita® 18V LXT® System

Makita's expanding 18V LXT System is the world's largest cordless tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries, comprising 275+ products in 2021. Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics and power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call Makita U.S.A. at (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

