Makita Takes Cordless Beyond Limits With Launch Of XGT® System

New XGT® System, the future of cordless, launches with over 50 cordless equipment and tools to handle the most demanding applications

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita U.S.A., Inc. is expanding its leadership in cordless innovation with the launch of the 40V max and 80V max XGT® System, a new standalone cordless system of equipment and tools. The XGT System delivers over fifty higher-powered cordless product solutions to applications dominated by cords, gas, and air.

XGT® is a 40V and 80V max system of cordless equipment and tools. XGT® out-performs, out-smarts, and outlasts the competition. Through Makita’s innovative engineering, the technology within XGT® will lead to creating the equipment and tools of the future. The Makita 40V max and 80V max XGT® System is launching with a range of 50 products, and more products will be coming soon.

The new XGT System is engineered to outpower, outsmart, and outlast the rest, and take the job site completely cordless. The XGT System will offer two power ranges: 40V max and 80V max products achieved by pairing two 40V max XGT Batteries together. By staying within the user-preferred 18V battery form factor, yet expanding the technical capabilities, an XGT Battery can power everything from equipment to a handheld drill.

Cordless Experts

Since 2005, the category-leading 18V LXT® System has made significant strides in moving a job site cordless. Makita's purpose-built brushless motors, battery technology, and enhanced communications work together to deliver unmatched power, speed, and run time. The LXT System currently offers over 275 products, with many more LXT Products coming soon. This experience and engineering knowledge set the LXT System apart within the industry and led to the development of the high-powered XGT System.

Cordless Performance Beyond Limits

"For the highest-demand applications and a truly cordless job site, Makita has taken cordless performance beyond limits with the creation of XGT," explains Mario Lopez, director of product management, Makita U.S.A. "We're providing more power without forcing users to buy big, heavy, slow-charging batteries for use on a limited number of tools. XGT is launching with fifty products – an unheard-of amount at launch, and more will be coming soon."

The XGT System is the future of cordless equipment and tools designed to outpower, outsmart, and outlast the competition. For contractors, XGT means more battery-powered solutions so they can work without cords, gas, and air.

Outpower: The XGT System utilizes advanced brushless motor engineering with a higher volume of copper windings and highest-quality rare earth magnets for longer run time, increased power and speed, and longer tool life. The Makita-built brushless motors are equipped with sophisticated electronics that enable more precision settings and power. With the power and precision of electronically controlled brushless motors, select XGT equipment and tools can deliver up to two-times faster application speeds when compared to a similar corded counterpart.

Outsmart: XGT is a smart system with digital technology that enables communication between the tool and battery during use, as well as the charger and battery during charging. Digital communication within the XGT System optimizes performance to provide up to two-times longer sustained power under heavy-load applications, and actively monitors and protects against overload, over-discharge, and overheating. This real-time communication enables the battery and motor to work together for optimum tool performance. With Makita's engineering and technology know-how, higher voltage XGT Batteries can achieve faster charge times than industry standards. XGT Batteries can reach a full charge in as little as 28 minutes.

Outlast: XGT Tools and Batteries are engineered for durability with features to minimize damage and protect the user's investment. The batteries feature an impact-absorbing structure with a durable outer casing and cell holder that creates space within the pack to absorb impact if the battery is dropped. The battery has a triple-layer and enhanced terminal structure engineered to protect against exposure to water and dust. XGT Equipment and Tools feature Extreme Protection Technology (XPT™), a series of integrated seals inside the tool for added protection against dust and moisture. These durability features make XGT ideal for work outside in unpredictable weather or on pipework and plumbing systems.

From Equipment to Hand-Held in One Platform

Makita is launching a range of high-powered equipment and tools, including demolition hammers, rotary hammers, miter saws, circular and reciprocating saws, angle grinders, impact driver and wrenches, drills, lighting and more. For users interested in operating two platforms, the XGT Charger with Adapter (ADP10, sold separately) will charge both XGT and LXT Batteries.

The XGT System is shipping for distribution in April. The XGT System will proceed with quarterly launches thereafter.

For more on XGT, please visit www.makitatools.com/xgt

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics and power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S. Call 800/4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wayne Hart

[email protected]

Jennifer Morse

[email protected]

Consumer Inquiries:

(800) 4-MAKITA

makitatools.com

@makitatools

SOURCE Makita U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.makitatools.com

