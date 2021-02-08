Makita U.S.A. Growth Continues With Land Purchase In Atlanta Region

LA MIRADA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita® U.S.A., Inc. is continuing its commitment to future growth in the U.S. market with the purchase of 80 acres in Georgia. The land, located northeast of Atlanta in Hall County, is the target for planned future development to address continuing growth in the United States.

"Business continues to grow, and we are continuing to invest in the future," said Joe Blackwell, senior vice president operations. "With the largest cordless lithium-ion tool system in the world, the adaption of our battery-powered products continues to accelerate from power tools to outdoor power equipment and beyond. This planned expansion will further support our customers, while creating more jobs in the region."

Over the past three years Makita has made significant investments in the U.S.A. The Atlanta-area purchase follows the August 2020 opening of a new distribution, training and service facility in Reno, NV, and the 2017 opening of a similar facility in Wilmer, TX. Makita's distribution chain also includes operations in Mt. Prospect, IL, Buford, GA, and La Mirada, CA. Additionally, the manufacturing plant in Buford is one of ten Makita manufacturing facilities worldwide.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics power equipment and janitorial-sanitation products, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

