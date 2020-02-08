Mako Medical Laboratories Awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor for Its Military Programs

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized Mako Medical for their extensive programs focused on military veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act 2017 (HIRE Vets Act or the Act) was signed by President Trump and requires the Secretary of Labor to establish a program, by rule, that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans. The criteria for winning the award included the number of veterans hired, the number of veterans retained for at least 12 months, the number of new hires that were veterans, training programs implemented to help veterans, leadership opportunities during employment for veterans and special programs built for veterans employed at the company. To earn a Hire Vets Medallion Award, job creators must demonstrate a solid commitment to providing veterans with the opportunities.

"Mako Medical laboratories has focused on building entire programs around Military Veterans. We carved out entire decisions of the company that are reserved only for military veterans," says Adam Price Co-founder of Mako Medical and director of military programs at Mako. "I am a combat veteran myself and know how hard it is for our veterans to transition back into civilian life."

Mako Medical has built training and leadership programs, works with the National Guard to help with transitioning active-duty members, has formed partnerships with community colleges, and has created a culture that puts veterans first. MakoCares was recently added and allows veterans on the team that are struggling or going through a hard time to apply for financial assistance from the company. It is run and administered by other employees at Mako and operates confidently.

Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories is a healthcare company focused on disrupting healthcare by using technology and new innovative processes. Mako Medical is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and supporting Christian missionaries around the world.

