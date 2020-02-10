Mako Medical Laboratories Focuses on New Program Targeted at Helping Seniors

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing population in America are the baby boomers. Currently, 14.5% of the nation's population is age 65+.

Mako Medical Laboratories

By the year 2029, the national population of those age 65+ will be 20%. The federal government passed the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA) which required significant changes to how Medicare pays for clinical diagnostic laboratory tests under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS). The financial impact for clinical laboratories began in 2016 with annual cuts of 10% for the first three years and 15% for the next three years.

Due to the drastic multi-year cuts to Medicare rates, senior care facilities' access to timely testing is severely jeopardized. This will lead to a void in the marketplace as many providers shift their focus away from skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Mako Medical Laboratories has launched an effort to make sure no senior is left behind. Mako Medical Laboratories has built statewide logistics and mobile phlebotomy teams to fill the void created by PAMA cuts. Nolan McBride, Mako Medical Laboratories Senior Care Executive, stated, "Mako Medical goes where others are not willing to go. We service all patients and we will not let our senior care communities suffer due to reimbursement and regulatory changes. We have especially made a focus to build coverage in the rural markets." McBride's passion for filling the gaps of healthcare come from a long family history of medical providers. His grandfather served the rural communities of North Carolina and South Carolina. "Healthcare and service are in my blood. We at Mako Medical just want to serve and fill those gaps."

Filling those gaps is just one piece of the puzzle. Getting the patient specimens from rural communities back to the Mako Medical laboratories, then timely running those patient specimens and returning a result same day is an entirely additive level of complexity. Steve Hoover, Mako Medical Laboratories Vice President of Laboratory Operations, said "Many of the senior care patients have critical results that require immediate turnaround times. Our job is to make sure the results get back immediately so the medical providers can treat those patients. The absolute last thing we want is for a patient to end up in the hospital due to subpar laboratory services." Hoover continued to explain the in-depth nature of the senior care laboratory space. With over 20 years of experience, he has seen a lot. "It amazes me how these patients are left with substandard care in America. When I joined Mako Medical, I knew we had to fill this gap. With our technology, logistics and phlebotomy infrastructure, and executive focus, we are completely changing the way laboratory medicine is given to our seniors."

Mako Medical Laboratories currently is expanding throughout the Southeast with a full network of mobile phlebotomists and logistics couriers to prepare for the needs of these patients.

Mako Medical Laboratories is a full-service reference laboratory with full-scale logistics, laboratory, pharmacy, and phlebotomy operations. Mako Medical is known for its extensive community service and for hiring military veterans.

