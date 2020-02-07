Mako Medical Laboratories Launches New DNA Test to Tackle Nutrition

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mako Medical Laboratories is advancing the future of food through the launch of its personalized nutrition platform MAKO DNA. After three years of collaboration, research, and testing, Mako Medical Laboratories provides a truly customized nutritional plan based upon an individual's genetic profile.

"People are more aware than ever about their health and nutrition is a vital piece. Genetic personalization and a corresponding meal and supplement plan are the next step in progressing that awareness," said Chad Price, President of Mako Medical. "We spend so much time and money on our health without really knowing what we should be eating and taking based upon our body's genetic profile."

MAKO DNA will be led by John Nguyen. MAKO DNA will be providing a nutritional genetic test with an individualized weekly meal plan for all consumers. "The MAKO DNA platform is representative of Mako Medical Laboratories' dedication and commitment to innovate and bring the consumer the most up-to-date and relevant healthcare solutions," said John Nguyen. There is a growing demand for nutrition, whether that is an increased focus on natural/organic food, medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure or the desire for physical/mental performance improvements.

Tremendous scientific progress in genetics and nutrition has brought deep understanding about how the genetic structure of each individual alters his or her own nutritional requirements. This allows not only for the optimization of human performance (in areas such as speed, muscular strength, endurance, and mental focus) through nutrition but also to identify the genetically related potential of an individual for physical performance. This can be used to identify untapped potential between performance and genetic potential and could possibly be used as a factor to compare candidates for selection.

In a seamless process, the client provides saliva containing cells with DNA. The sample is shipped to MAKO, where the DNA is analyzed. The identified genetic variations are fed into the algorithm-generating pipeline. A nutrigenetic report becomes available online (patient/consumer portal), which offers the newly defined nutritional targets. The same data is also fed to the meal plan generator. At the end of this process, the client is offered a nutrigenetic report and a customizable meal plan.

MAKO DNA will be sold online through MAKODNA.com, in pharmacies across the country, gyms and workout facilities, colleges and universities, and local medical providers. The MAKO DNA test is available today.

Mako Medical is known for its extensive community service and for hiring military veterans and supporting Christian missionaries. Mako Medical has won numerous awards for innovation and quality and is one of the country's fastest-growing companies.

