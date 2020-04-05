Mako Medical Launches Programs Aimed at Helping Seniors at Risk of COVID-19

ATLANTA, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mako Medical launched a new program focused on helping seniors and those at greater risk of contracting the Coronavirus. Mako Medical is partnering with medical practices to expand services to include in-home check-ups, RX delivery, and lab draws.

Mako Medical

With most of the country under lockdown and with many states implementing shelter orders—medical practices across the country are scrambling to address the exposure of COVID19. Many practices are seeing declines as high as 70% due to cancellations, no-shows, or patients too afraid to leave their homes. Many elderly patients already struggle with chronic health conditions and need regular medical care to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The impact of the virus has forced many to skip needed medical appointments for fear of contracting the virus. Since the elderly are most vulnerable, many have stayed home even when they need prescription refills, routine check-ups, and general medical care. "Expanding services in the home will allow the most vulnerable to be served and prevent them from unneeded exposure to the virus. Our team has worked around the clock to build new programs aimed at helping Medical Practices extend services in the home and deploy new technology to help maintain continued care", said Chad Price, Mako Medical CEO.

Making matters worse; many practices are not set up to handle telemedicine or have processes that are too complicated for elderly patients to use. Other complications included challenges with access, learning curves for the patients trying to use new platforms, and separating those with COVID symptoms from those that need a routine visit to the doctor. Many practices were unsure how to convert their current practice into a virtual one with comprehensive services offered in the home. The team at Mako Medical worked with several tech companies on building a very simple telemedicine platform that required no downloading, no apps, no sign-up, no unnecessary steps and was free for both the practice and the patient. The platform relies on texting technology and is HIPPA compliant and encrypted. The next aspect of the workflow included a mobile messaging platform that communicates, updates, and guides the patient through medical questions all through a text message. The messaging platform addresses medication needs, chronic conditions, general health needs and is HIPPA compliant, encrypted, and free for the patient and provider.

Other features of the program included in-home lab draws, prescription delivery, vitals, and chronic care management. These services help the practice continue to maintain high quality, add extra levels of service, help those that are most vulnerable, and give valuable clinical data to the doctors prescribing medication and managing these patients.

Mako Medical laboratories and Mako Medical is an award-winning leader in Pharmacy and Laboratory services. Mako is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and leveraging technology for its services.

