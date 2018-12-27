Mako Medical Partners With GoKart Kids and GoKart Transportation -- the Uber/ Lyft for Kids and Patients

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mako Medical Laboratories announced a partnership with GoKart Kids and GoKart transportation today. GoKart Kids and GoKart Transportation is a transportation service similar to Uber and Lyft but focuses only on children and patients. This service caters to those that need special attention and works just like the other ride sharing programs. The app can be downloaded from the iTunes store and allows parents or patients to book and track rides for their loved ones. GoKart Kids and GoKart transportation has been featured on Fox, ABC, NBC, CNN, and in several magazines around the country. It fills the void by providing safe, reliable transportation for busy moms and dads or for patients that need a ride for a follow-up appointment or when no one is available to take them. GoKart Kids and GoKart transportation hires off-duty police officers, EMS workers, and Firemen. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected, and every driver is thoroughly background checked and fingerprinted. In addition to the thorough inspections, GoKart Kids and GoKart Transportation provide insurance on every ride.

"We are excited about this new partnership. This service fills a huge void in the healthcare market. Most medical practices still have a 20 percent no-show rate because patients still struggle to find reliable transportation. The fact GoKart Kids and GoKart Transportation focuses on children made our team feel very comfortable partnering with them. We wanted a more thorough inspection of the vehicles that our families and patients would be traveling in. We also wanted drivers that were more thoroughly vetted, and wanted insurance on each ride," says Chad Price, President of Mako Medical. Mako Medical has also started offering the service to its employees as a company benefit. "We have lots of busy moms and dads -- this allows them to coordinate transportation to daycare, after-school events for their kids, and sporting events without ever having to leave the office," says Price.

Mako Medical is an award-winning laboratory and is ranked as one of the fastest growing health care companies in America. Mako focuses on laboratory and diagnostics services and has operations in 10 states. Mako is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and supporting Christian Missionaries around the world.

