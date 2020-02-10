Makor Capital Hires Talal Dehbi as New Managing Partner for Its Products Desk

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce its hire of Talal Dehbi, who will be joining the European Derivatives Team as a Managing Director, based in the firm's London office.

Mr. Dehbi brings with him extensive experience trading derivative products, having particularly focuses on hedging, risk recycling trades, derivatives arbitrage and tail hedging strategies. This stems from a long career started in 2006 at Bear Stearns & Co, where Dehbi worked with institutional clients as an equity and hybrids derivatives trader covering wealth management. He subsequently moved on to run the Global Quantitative Investment Strategies book, structuring and trading substantial flagship deals with sovereign wealth funds and asset managers.

In 2008, Debhi joined Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca IMI, where he substantially contributed to the growth of the bank's European structures products' market share by heading the Global Index, which culminated in the bank's capture of over 70% of Italy's structured products trading, becoming the country's leading issuer.

Hired by CIBC London in 2011, Debhi's responsibilities further included managing the global index and hybrid exotics, generating market share growth in Europe and the United States. Under his purview, from 2011 to 2019, CIBC's European and U.S. exotics volume grew 20-fold, consistently ranking in the top 5 for structure products amongst counterparties featuring large European and U.S.-based asset managers and private banking institutions. In that same period, Dehbi additionally designed and traded several billions in risk recycling and tail hedging strategies for large NA pensions.

Throughout his career, Dehbi has further repeatedly designed and implemented several risk premia strategies, in addition to publishing thought leadership papers about risk premia extraction in the cross-asset derivatives complex.

"We are very pleased to welcome Talal [Dehbi] to the firm," said Makor Group founder Michael Halimi. "His impressive track record and sharp insights on derivative products will prove themselves integral to Makor's continued growth. I wish him the very best as he joins our team."

Notes to editors:

About Makor (www.makor-capital.com)

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across al asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interest of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

SOURCE Makor Group

Related Links

http://www.makor-capital.com/

