Malaco Music Group Launches Partnership With YouTube Creators of the Hit Web Series Lil Ron Ron

JACKSON, Miss., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaco Music Group announced a new partnership called B&R Animation LLC with Brandon Reed and Ronald Bush, the creators of Lil Ron Ron, a popular animated web series on YouTube. The series follows a precocious six-year-old, Lil Ron Ron, who is caught in the middle of his parents' separation drama. His wise-cracking humor and obsession for cheese sticks have attracted a legion of devoted fans across the country since its debut on Aug. 26, 2016.

Ron Bush and Brandon Reed, co-creators of Lil Ron Ron

The first episode "Lil Ron Ron Answers his Mama's Phone" went viral within 24 hours of its release and continues to receive rave reviews on social media today. The Lil Ron Ron cartoon has catapulted into a brand-worthy franchise with over two-hundred million watch time minutes on YouTube.

The Malaco Music Group is a renowned independent label that has been home to major Blues and Gospel artists for over 50 years. Some of its notable artists, include Johnnie Taylor, Mississippi Mass Choir, James Cleveland, Tina Campbell, Bebe Winans, Bobby Blue Bland, and Dorinda Clark-Cole to name a few.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Brandon and Ron. These young men have done a fantastic job in producing the web series. We believe our partnering with Brandon and Ron is yet another important milestone for Malaco Records," said Tommy Couch Jr., President of The Malaco Music Group.

The animator, Brandon Reed, 25, also known as Cartoon Connect, and the writer and voice of Lil Ron Ron, Ronald Bush, 29, as RonboiTV and Malaco will produce the series with Season 5 premiering on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Lil Ron Ron Animated Series Channel YouTube. Immediately following the episode, Cartoon Connect and RonboiTV will take questions Live from their fans.

"Brandon and I are thrilled to call The Malaco Music Group our business partners. This is literally a dream come true. We want to thank our fans for supporting us," said Ron Bush, co-creator of Lil Ron Ron Animated Series.

"We are going all out with this season of Lil Ron Ron that I am sure fans will enjoy," said Brandon Reed, co-creator of Lil Ron Ron Animated Series.

For more information on Lil Ron Ron, visit the website at lilronron.com and subscribe to Lil Ron Ron Animated Series on YouTube.

ABOUT B&R ANIMATED LLC:

B & R Animation LLC is a company dedicated to the production and distribution of Lil Ron Ron Animated Series and its merchandise.

Media contact:

Olivia Almagro

Olivia.Almagro@gmail.com

786-351-0299

Related Images

ron-bush-and-brandon-with-lil-ron.jpg

Ron Bush and Brandon with Lil Ron Ron in the middle

Ron Bush and Brandon Reed, co-creators of Lil Ron Ron

lil-ron-ron-animated-series.jpg

Lil Ron Ron Animated Series

Keisha, GiGi, Lil Ron Ron, and Big Ron.

Related Links

Lil Ron Ron website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT0lGIq2M38

SOURCE The Malaco Music Group